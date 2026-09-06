Vacancy I IT Local Administrator | English | Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
Schiedam
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
- Providing costumer and end-user support in troubleshooting software and hardware problems.
- Proactively identify problems and solutions. Proactively creating and updating procedures.
- Creating users and assigning rights in Active Directory in Windows Server 2008.
- Creating mailbox accounts, assigning permissions in Exchange Server 2008.
- Resolving server issues and managing servers in collaboration with IT Milan.
- Installing and configuring severs:
- •Upgrading server RAM memory and Hard disks.
- Configuring Cisco switches and Access points.
- •Creating and modifying Task Sequence in SCCM server
- Creating and modifying Backup protection groups.
- IT Local Administrator tasks:
- The activities of IT Local Administrator:
- Resolving hardware and application problems.
- •Requests for change. o Replacing and removing hardware’s
- Installing of standard applications.
- Deploying machines using SCCM, preparing and configuring desktops and laptops for end users.
- Creating new user profiles. This includes creating Phone desks or configuring it for the new user. Setting up workplace for the new user.
- Creating printer groups and updating printer drivers.
- Maintaining Systems:
- IT Local Administrator should regularly check the status of all local machines in AD. One can check the machine and update.
- Check in AD last logon date of a desktop or laptop. To avoid virus threat and missing system update, ICT Administrator should make sure that the machine gets latest windows and McAfee updates
- IT Local Administrator should regularly clean up AD by removing desktops and laptops that are outdated or no longer useful.
- IT Local Administrator should regularly clean up SCCM Device Collections by removing devices that are no longer useful and are inactive
What do we offer you
- Full time -40 hours.
- Salary discussable based on experience.
- Permanent position.
- Start date immediately.
Job Requirements
- Bachelor degree
- 1-3 years relevant work experience, preferably within the Oil & Gas
- Knowledge in IT
- Advanced Excel knowledge
- Highly analytical and eye for details
- Excellent communication skills in English (verbal and written) Dutch is a pre.
- Flexible no 9-5 mentality.
About the company
One of the best balanced turnkey contractors in the oil & gas industry.
Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900.
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