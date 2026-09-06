Java Developers fluent in English

What exactly are you going to do

Would you like to create novel software that helps make Moore's Law possible? Would you like to create and implement software designs that help our customers - semiconductors manufacturers - reach new standards of quality and create smaller and faster computer chips? We are Applications - a new business line within an international company, one of the world market leaders in scanning lithography technology. We create full-stack software products that run in the most modern Semiconductor Fabs in the world, and we are always pushing the boundary of what is possible.

We are looking for talented developers to join the team responsible for creating software that keeps the machines in Semiconductor Fabs perfectly calibrated during ongoing production. This could be your next job, so if you would like to join us - please apply!

Our multinational teams are composed of five to seven developers, a Scrum Master and a Product Owner. We are committed to follow the Agile way of working, with sprints and demos every two weeks, aiming for frequent releases of working software. In all teams we cooperate with internal and external experts from different knowledge domains to discover and build the best solutions possible. We use Continuous Integration with GIT, Jira and Bamboo. We move fast to help our customers reach their goals, and we strive to create reliable and well-tested software, as a failure in our software stack can severely impact customers' operations.

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Job Description