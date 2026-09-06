Java Developers fluent in English
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Would you like to create novel software that helps make Moore's Law possible? Would you like to create and implement software designs that help our customers - semiconductors manufacturers - reach new standards of quality and create smaller and faster computer chips? We are Applications - a new business line within an international company, one of the world market leaders in scanning lithography technology. We create full-stack software products that run in the most modern Semiconductor Fabs in the world, and we are always pushing the boundary of what is possible.
We are looking for talented developers to join the team responsible for creating software that keeps the machines in Semiconductor Fabs perfectly calibrated during ongoing production. This could be your next job, so if you would like to join us - please apply!
Our multinational teams are composed of five to seven developers, a Scrum Master and a Product Owner. We are committed to follow the Agile way of working, with sprints and demos every two weeks, aiming for frequent releases of working software. In all teams we cooperate with internal and external experts from different knowledge domains to discover and build the best solutions possible. We use Continuous Integration with GIT, Jira and Bamboo. We move fast to help our customers reach their goals, and we strive to create reliable and well-tested software, as a failure in our software stack can severely impact customers' operations.
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Job Description
- You would be part of a software department composed of twenty scrum teams, working together on our products, e.g. Litho InSight. Most of our software is written in Java, and we also use Python, R and other languages. The teams focus on various aspects of the software platform:
- Selection and management of IT infrastructure that helps us run the software on a multi-blade server with plenty of storage. In this area, we use virtualization technologies, Linux, Python and Splunk next to Java;
- Creation of software infrastructure using Java EE which provides access to SQL and NoSQL storage, reliably manages job queues with switch-over and fail-over features, periodically collects of information from networked systems in the Fab and offers big-data-like storage and computational capabilities;
- Providing industrial automation tasks that take care of unattended complex adjustments to the manufacturing process, to enable highest yields in High Volume Manufacturing;
- Development of algorithms that give our customers the power to reach optimal results during manufacturing;
- Creation of applications that help fine-tune the manufacturing process, helping process engineers navigate the complexities of process set-up through excellent UX design with JavaFx/Swing;
- Creation of visualization and analytics applications, for visual performance monitoring and to help dig through huge amounts of data to pinpoint potential issues and solutions. For these applications, we use Spotfire and R as main technologies.
What do we offer you
A fulltime opportunity at an innovative company. Excellent labour conditions plus the chance to participate in groundbraking technology.
Job Requirements
MSc or PhD in Computer Science or Information Technology, plus the following must haves:
- At least 4 years of Java development
- Design and development of server-side software using object-oriented paradigm
- Creation of automated unit and integration tests using mocks and stubs
- Working with Continuous Integration
- Working as a part of a Scrum team
- Affinity with math, data science or machine learning
- Having this experience is a plus:
- JBoss RichFaces, JSF
- Java EE frameworks
- Java 8 functional programming
- Personal characteristics:
- You should first of all be passionate about technology and should be excited by the idea that his work will impact millions of end-users worldwide.
- You should be analytical, product and quality-oriented.
- You like to investigate issues, you are creative in solving problems and you do not fear to present your solutions.
- You are open-minded, you like to discuss about technical challenges and you want to push the boundaries of technology.
- You are an innovator and you constantly seek to improve your knowledge and your work.
About the company
International renowned and rapidly growing technology company.