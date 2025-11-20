Technical Support Engineer | - French or Spanish Speaking
Posted on November 20, 2025
Hoofddorp
French, Spanish
Posted on November 20, 2025
About this role
Our client is is looking for a Mechanical Engineer who is fluent in English + a C2 level of French or Spanish
As part of the Technical Support team, employees will join a multicultural team providing first-line, remote technical support to customers, as well as the company's customer service and sales departments. Employees will gain experience across a variety of industries by providing technical assistance and solving complex problems.
Key Responsibilities:
As part of the Technical Support team, employees will join a multicultural team providing first-line, remote technical support to customers, as well as the company's customer service and sales departments. Employees will gain experience across a variety of industries by providing technical assistance and solving complex problems.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide expert remote technical support and troubleshooting for French-speaking clients.
- Make industry-specific product recommendations to meet unique customer needs.
- Conduct technical evaluations of conveyor systems and suggest improvements.
- Deliver engaging technical presentations via remote technologies.
- Offer technical training to colleagues and customers.
- Research and compile technical data to support customer inquiries.
- Create detailed Bill of Materials for various projects.
- Contribute to the development and maintenance of tools and technical documentation.
Requirements
- Fluent in English + a C2 level of French or Spanish
- Engineering Degree/background (Mechanical, Mechatronics, Industrial)
- You are based in the Netherlands with full living /working permits arranged
- Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills.
- Experience in industrial sales/support or equipment specification is highly desirable.
- Strong mechanical aptitude with the ability to explain complex concepts clearly.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and logical thinking.
- Proficiency with MS Office applications.
- Experience with 2D and 3D CAD software is a plus.
- Familiarity with CRM software is a plus.
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Salary
€3500-€4000 per month
The company
Our client is a international company in the manufacturing sector.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission.We will invite you for an extensive interview, as soon as any potential job opportunities arise. We will advise you on issues regarding employment in the Netherlands. Then, if possible, we will introduce you to a prospective company and provide support during the selection procedure.
Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Hoofddorp delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Android Developer
Senior SAP ISU - Temporary
Senior Data Analyst
Senior Data Scientist - Interim/Temporary
IT Support Representative