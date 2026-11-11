Strategic Project Planner - temporary
About this role
Have you ever wondered what it takes to power the future of Europe’s energy landscape?
As a Strategic Project Planner, you will play a pivotal role in the delivery of the 2GW Program, utilizing your expertise in scheduling and project controls to oversee the realization of critical, large-scale offshore infrastructure. By joining this specialized department, you will ensure the predictability and strategic success of projects that drive the global transition to renewable energy.
Apply today to help shape the electricity grid of tomorrow.
What are you going to do?
- Monitor and integrate project schedules across the portfolio to ensure alignment and oversight;
- Assess contractor programs, schedule deviations, and project impacts against contractual requirements;
- Develop and implement mitigation strategies while providing strategic insights for executive decision-making;
- Support claim management processes by preparing and substantiating defense dossiers;
- Drive scheduling excellence by improving methodologies, reporting tools, and maturity models within the organization;
Requirements
What do you bring?
- A completed Bachelor's or Master's degree in Economics, Engineering, Project Management, or a related field;
- Minimum of 3 years of professional experience in project scheduling and planning, specifically within large-scale energy or infrastructure projects;
- Advanced technical proficiency in Oracle Primavera P6, Microsoft Excel, and Power BI;
- Demonstrated expertise in managing complex contract strategies, claim situations, and multi-stakeholder environments;
- Fluent English communication skills, willingness to travel, and current residency in the Netherlands.
Salary
A challenging temporary position for 32-40 hours per week in Arnhem (hybrid is possible, with fixed office days on Monday and Tuesday). The start date is December 2026, for 12 months. Freelance/zzp is not possible, you will work via a flex-contract with Independent Recruiters Flex, with a salary between €6000- €6700 (based on 40 hours).
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.