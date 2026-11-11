Strategic Project Planner - temporary

Have you ever wondered what it takes to power the future of Europe’s energy landscape?

As a Strategic Project Planner, you will play a pivotal role in the delivery of the 2GW Program, utilizing your expertise in scheduling and project controls to oversee the realization of critical, large-scale offshore infrastructure. By joining this specialized department, you will ensure the predictability and strategic success of projects that drive the global transition to renewable energy.

Apply today to help shape the electricity grid of tomorrow.

What are you going to do?