Posted on February 20, 2026
Rotterdam
Permanent
-
Entry level
About this role

The product and team:

You will be part of the Polaris team that creates value by transforming Swisscom raw network data into actionable insights that shape the future of telecommunications across Switzerland. As part of a dynamic, cross-disciplinary group of software engineers, data engineers, and data scientists, you will contribute to building innovative data and AI products that are integral to the strategic rollout and planning of Swisscom mobile network. Our team thrives on innovation, drive by a shared passion for solving complex problems and delivering impactful solutions. 

Beyond technical excellence, we prioritize continuous learning and professional growth, offering opportunities to engage in cutting-edge projects and expand your knowledge base. We value diversity and encourage our team members to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the table, ensuring a rich and collaborative atmosphere. 

 

 As a Senior Big Data Engineer you will:

  • Design, implement, optimize and maintain scalable data pipelines.

  • Analyze and interpret complex data (structures) and business requirements to derive target data structures and transformations.

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to deliver user-focused data products.

  • Continuously learn and apply new data engineering techniques to enhance project outcomes.

  • Communicate findings and technical concepts effectively to both technical and non-technical stakeholders. 

  • Implement regular security updates, enhance infrastructure stability, and perform continuous performance monitoring to maintain robust and secure operations.

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Data Science, or a related technical field

  • Minimum of 5 years of professional experience in a relevant role

  • Highly curious and motivated to learn and experiment with new technologies, data and tools 

  • Proven experience in designing scalable distributed data architectures and large-scale software systems

  • Development skills in Python for building production-grade data solutions

  • Hands-on experience with Big Data batch-processing technologies (e.g. Spark, Glue, EMR etc.) 

  • Knowledge and hands-on experience of CI/CD and bash scripting

  • Familiarity with Kubernetes and Docker is a plus

  • Knowledge of relational databases (e.g. PostgreSQL, MySQL) or NoSQL (e.g. MongoDB, Elasticsearch, DynamoDB) is a plus

  • Familiarity with orchestration platforms like Airflow is a plus

  • Knowledge of AWS Services is a plus

  • Excellent written and spoken English

Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.

What's in it for you?

Work environment

  • Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

  • Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

  • Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

  • Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

  • Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more! 

Allowances

  • Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family

  • 200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance 

  • 275 euros per month contribution to health insurance 

  • 5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

  • Travel allowance reimbursement

  • 500 euros home office allowance

  • Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

Leaves policy

  • Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

  • Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

  • 25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms

  • To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract

  • The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance

Candidates for this position will be subject to a comprehensive criminal background check as part of our standard employment procedures. Additionally, candidates will be required to provide a debt statement that demonstrates their financial responsibility.

As a condition of employment, all successful candidates will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to protect sensitive company information and ensure confidentiality.

