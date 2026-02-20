Senior Big Data Engineer

The product and team:

You will be part of the Polaris team that creates value by transforming Swisscom raw network data into actionable insights that shape the future of telecommunications across Switzerland. As part of a dynamic, cross-disciplinary group of software engineers, data engineers, and data scientists, you will contribute to building innovative data and AI products that are integral to the strategic rollout and planning of Swisscom mobile network. Our team thrives on innovation, drive by a shared passion for solving complex problems and delivering impactful solutions.

Beyond technical excellence, we prioritize continuous learning and professional growth, offering opportunities to engage in cutting-edge projects and expand your knowledge base. We value diversity and encourage our team members to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the table, ensuring a rich and collaborative atmosphere.

As a Senior Big Data Engineer you will: