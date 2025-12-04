Product Owner - Order Management Systems

Our client, a big global retailer, is looking for a product owner!

Join a dynamic team as a Product Owner for the Order Management domain and play a pivotal role in transforming their global order management landscape. This is your chance to take ownership of the end-to-end order process, driving innovation, stability, and scalability.







Your responsibilities will include:



Establishing and updating the product roadmap for the order management system in line with business objectives;



Working closely with stakeholders from Sales, IT, Logistics, and external partners to prioritize and implement impactful solutions;



Guiding agile teams to create robust, scalable products that enhance user experiences;



Ensuring technical excellence through comprehensive documentation, organized testing, active monitoring, and data integrity;



Continuously refining the order management workflow and responding effectively to unexpected issues or emergencies.



​​​​​​This is a hybrid permanent role in Venlo, with great benefits including:



A competitive monthly salary;



Generous vacation policy with 25 days, plus the option to buy additional days;



8% holiday allowance;



Fully paid non-contributory pension plan;



Net travel and remote work allowances to support employee expenses;



Flexible hybrid work model combining remote work and in-office days;



Positive work environment with high employee satisfaction.



How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.