Modern Endpoint Engineer
Posted on January 20, 2026
Amersfoort
English
Posted on January 20, 2026
About this role
Relocation assistance within Europe available; Work permit sponsorship is not an option for this role
As a Modern Endpoint Engineer, you’ll play a key role in managing and optimizing our client's EMEA and global device environment. You’ll ensure that employees have reliable, secure, and consistent access to the tools they need—whether it’s through smart provisioning, proactive maintenance, or resolving complex technical issues.Working closely with both local and international IT teams, you’ll contribute to continuous improvement initiatives and help shape a modern, user-friendly endpoint experience.
Here are some specific responsibilities:
As a Modern Endpoint Engineer, you’ll play a key role in managing and optimizing our client's EMEA and global device environment. You’ll ensure that employees have reliable, secure, and consistent access to the tools they need—whether it’s through smart provisioning, proactive maintenance, or resolving complex technical issues.Working closely with both local and international IT teams, you’ll contribute to continuous improvement initiatives and help shape a modern, user-friendly endpoint experience.
Here are some specific responsibilities:
- Provide expert support and troubleshooting for Windows and Apple devices.
- Manage end-user hardware/software provisioning and lifecycle.
- Drive improvements in endpoint management, including OS deployment, app packaging, and hardware configuration.
- Perform proactive maintenance to boost reliability and user satisfaction.
- Create clear technical and end-user documentation.
- Contribute to IT projects—defining scope, timelines, and deliverables.
- Identify and implement improvements in tools, systems, and processes.
Requirements
- 2+ years of similar work experience, with proven growth;
- Professional level of English;
- In-depth understanding and working knowledge of tools like Intune and Autopilot;
- Ability to work with a on-premises and cloud-based model;
- Understanding of scripting languages, such as PowerShell;
- Willing and able to travel to their Amersfoort office;
Salary
€4000-€4500 per month
The company
Our client is a family owned and international organization producing medical devices. Their values place the patient above all else, which creates an environment that encourages compassionate and moral business. They currently have more than 3.000 employees worldwide who have the opportunity to work in an intercultural environment, where diversity is welcomed and valued. They strive to make decisions that are right for the customer, community and environment. Currently, they are looking for a Modern Endpoint Engineer to strengthen their IT development globally.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Amersfoort delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Senior Business Analyst - IT Implementation - Temporary
Director Data
Senior Data Analyst
Senior Data Scientist - Interim/Temporary
Senior SAP ISU - Temporary