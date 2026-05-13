At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As our Machine Learning Engineer, your mission is to build the intelligent shield that protects our users from fraud. You'll develop powerful, efficient ML systems that detect threats in real-time without ever getting in the way of a seamless banking experience.

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Take Ownership

As our Machine Learning Engineer, you will build the foundational tools and govern the live models that keep our users safe. You'll: