Freelance TOPdesk Engineer

Freelance TOPdesk Engineer

Posted on October 15, 2026
Independent recruiters
Den Bosch
Posted on October 15, 2026

About this role

Are you ready to play a pivotal role in shaping the ITSM landscape at one of the country's most iconic retailers?

A retail giant is looking for a skilled TOPdesk Engineer & Administrator to take ownership of their central service management platform. In this role, you will do more than just maintain a system; you will drive automation, bridge complex technical integrations via AWS, and translate ITIL-aligned processes into seamless user experiences. Whether you are looking for a permanent position or a freelance consultancy opportunity, this is your chance to influence their service strategy.

Apply now to help elevate their IT service delivery to the next level!

What are you going to do?

  • Manage, optimize, and continuously develop TOPdesk as the central ITSM platform to ensure reliable service delivery and process maturity;
  • Translate ITIL-aligned processes into practical configurations and automate complex workflows using Apache FreeMarker and self-service improvements;
  • Design, build, and maintain secure integrations between TOPdesk and external systems (via APIs/AWS) to ensure seamless data flow;
  • Develop dashboards and reports to provide actionable insights into service quality, SLAs, and operational volumes to drive data-led improvements; 
  • Act as the primary technical liaison between process owners, IT support teams, and suppliers to document best practices and enhance the user experience.

Requirements

What do you bring?

  • Proven expertise in configuring, administering, and leveraging TOPdesk internal APIs; 
  • Demonstrated experience designing, building, and troubleshooting API-based integrations (REST/JSON) between TOPdesk and external systems, preferably using AWS;
  • Strong understanding of ITIL/ITSM processes combined with the ability to manage complex data flows and authentication methods;
  • Experience in BI reporting and utilizing AI-driven tools to architect automation patterns and API workflows;
  • Bachelor’s-level degree (or equivalent experience) with a proven track record of managing SaaS applications within large, complex organizations.

Salary

7000 - 8000

This nice assignement in the region of Den Bosch offers a flexible work schedule of minimum three days per week, with an expectation of office presence at least one to two days per week. Start asap for an inital period of 6-8 months. Both freelance (zzp) and a flexible contract via Independent Recruiters are possible; for freelance, the rate is around €90 per hour, while a flexible contract offers a monthly salary of up to €7000 based on 40 hours with a possibility of working directly with the client (temp to perm). For the permanent role, the work schedule is five days a week, and an immediate start is also highly desired.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.  

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