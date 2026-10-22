As our client's business continues to grow, having a strong and practical compliance framework is more important than ever. From international trade regulations and export controls to sanctions and third-party due diligence, our client wants to make sure they are doing business the right way. To support the continued international growth, they are looking for a hands-on and proactive Compliance Officer who wants to take ownership, strengthen compliance processes, and help build a solid foundation for the future.

Your responsibilities:

As Compliance Officer, you'll play an important role in developing and strengthening the compliance framework across the company. From trade and export regulations to sanctions, KYC/CDD and third-party due diligence, you'll make sure you have the right policies, processes and controls in place to keep the business compliant.



You'll be part of the BOL (Business Operations & Legal) department, reporting directly to the CFO, and working closely with colleagues across the international organization. Don't expect a role where you're only reviewing policies and ticking boxes… Our client is looking for someone who enjoys getting things done!



You'll have the opportunity to build and improve compliance processes, translate complex requirements into practical solutions, and help colleagues understand what compliance means for their daily work. You'll take ownership of the compliance framework, identify potential risks, and work together with different departments to make sure processes are effective and consistently followed. You'll also coordinate and maintain the compliance framework related to privacy and data protection, including GDPR. While the operational teams remain responsible for compliance in their own activities, you'll provide the guidance, structure, and oversight they need.



In short, you'll have the opportunity to make a real impact and help shape how compliance works across the organisation!

Requirements



In between 3 to 6 years of relevant experience in compliance, regulatory affairs, risk management, or a related field.



Experience in an international B2B environment, preferably within technology, IT distribution, or a similar industry.



Solid understanding of compliance frameworks and regulatory requirements, preferably including trade and export controls, sanctions, KYC/CDD, and third-party due diligence.



You know how to translate complex regulations into clear, practical policies and processes that work for the business.



You have a pragmatic, hands-on mindset and know how to balance compliance requirements with business needs.



Take ownership, work independently, and enjoy developing and improving compliance structures.



Strong eye for detail and work accurately, especially when it comes to documentation and regulatory requirements.



Confident in challenging decisions, raising concerns, and speaking up when necessary.



You are a team player and a clear communicator who enjoys working with colleagues across different departments.



Excellent command of English, both written and spoken. Dutch is a plus!



You would like to work in an international company with people from all over the globe.



You bring positive energy to your team and to your clients.



What you get (or can get):