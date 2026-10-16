Global Workplace Engineer (temp)

Are you an experienced Workplace Engineer with strong expertise in Microsoft 365, Intune, Autopilot and Entra ID? Would you like to use your technical expertise in an international environment, where you will not only manage day-to-day workplace operations but also contribute to automation and modernization? Then this temporary position as Global Workplace Engineer could be a great next step.

Ready to put your Microsoft Workplace expertise to work in an international environment? Apply now for the position of Global Workplace Engineer!

As a Global Workplace Engineer, you will be responsible for managing, supporting and continuously improving the Microsoft workplace environment of an international organization. This environment supports employees across offices and operational locations worldwide.

You will ensure a secure, stable and modern digital workplace while looking beyond day-to-day operations. You will automate processes, implement improvements and contribute to workplace transformation and migration projects.

Your responsibilities include: