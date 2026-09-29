IT Internship - Fullstack Engineer: Agentic AI for Bug Analysis and Resolution

IT Internship - Fullstack Engineer: Agentic AI for Bug Analysis and Resolution

Posted on September 29, 2026
Swisscom
Rotterdam
- 40
Entry level
Posted on September 29, 2026

About this role

IT Internship - Towards Autonomous Code Repair: Agentic AI for Bug Analysis and Resolution

Becoming an IT professional that you aspire to be

About the Internship

Swisscom is always keen on attracting and developing the best talents. As part of the leading telecom and tech company in Switzerland, you will work on real projects that have real impact. From day one, you will be part of an international team collaborating across Switzerland, Rotterdam, and Riga, contributing to innovative solutions in Swisscom’s digital transformation. This means working hands‑on in backend, cloud, or full‑stack development, applying your Computer Science skills to real technical challenges.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

With colleagues from over 60 nationalities, diversity is not just something we value, it is how we work. We believe in open collaboration, ownership, and continuous learning. You will be encouraged to share ideas, take initiative, and grow within the environment. We respect each other, help each other out, and are not afraid to make mistakes. We make sure you can be the best version of yourself.

Our internship program starts on 1st February 2027. In this 6 months internship you will work in agile teams using Scrum and SAFe, gaining hands-on experience in a fast-paced and supportive environment.

About the Internship Project:

Towards Autonomous Code Repair: Agentic AI for Bug Analysis and Resolution

An autonomous AI agent continuously monitors Jira for newly assigned defects. Upon detection, it leverages product and architecture context to analyse the root cause, then attempts an automated fix by opening a merge request in GitLab. Finally, it documents its findings and reasoning directly in the Jira ticket — closing the loop between bug discovery, code repair, and team communication with minimal human intervention.

Requirements

Must-haves: CI/CD; Git; Python
Nice-to-haves: AWS; TypeScript; Angular; Java

Who are you?

  • You are a student enrolled in the last year of your HBO or University program in the field of Computer Science, Informatica, or any other similar field.

  • You live in the Netherlands.

  • You are willing to contribute to an international team and you have an agile mindset.

  • You are curious and responsible.

  • You have a good level of English; any other language is a plus.


    Please note that for non-EU students, it is necessary to provide the NUFFIC Agreement for the 6-month internship from your university in order to be eligible.

Perks

  • 810 € gross Monthly Allowance (Full time)

  • IT Equipment

  • Agile working environment and lean management instructor

  • Flexible working time model

  • Plenty of opportunities for training and personal development

  • International Environment

  • Holidays & time off


Contact

Do you have any questions or do you want to know why we love working at Swisscom? Feel free to reach out to Lilla Egyed (lilla.egyed@swisscom.com) or María Baker (Maria.BakerEnguidanos@swisscom.com).

Please, submit your CV in English.

Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

IT Internship - Fullstack Engineer: Modernizing Enterprise Frontends with React & .NET
IT Internship - Cloud Engineer
IT Internship - Fullstack Engineer: AI Agent for Automated Cloud Incident Response
IT Internship - Backend Engineer: Improving Reliability & Automation in a Cloud‑Native DevOps Platform
IT Internship - Backend Engineer: Automation, Monitoring & Alerting in SAP RMCA
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Decoding the Dutch workplace: 4 rules every expat needs to knowDecoding the Dutch workplace: 4 rules every expat needs to know
Running a Dutch B.V.? 8 must-know tax and accounting rules in the NetherlandsRunning a Dutch B.V.? 8 must-know tax and accounting rules in the Netherlands
Would cutting Dutch unemployment benefits help job growth? CPB finds outWould cutting Dutch unemployment benefits help job growth? CPB finds out
Commission proposes new rules to fast-track non-EU qualificationsCommission proposes new rules to fast-track non-EU qualifications
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position