IT Internship - Fullstack Engineer: Agentic AI for Bug Analysis and Resolution

IT Internship - Towards Autonomous Code Repair: Agentic AI for Bug Analysis and Resolution

Becoming an IT professional that you aspire to be

About the Internship

Swisscom is always keen on attracting and developing the best talents. As part of the leading telecom and tech company in Switzerland, you will work on real projects that have real impact. From day one, you will be part of an international team collaborating across Switzerland, Rotterdam, and Riga, contributing to innovative solutions in Swisscom’s digital transformation. This means working hands‑on in backend, cloud, or full‑stack development, applying your Computer Science skills to real technical challenges.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

With colleagues from over 60 nationalities, diversity is not just something we value, it is how we work. We believe in open collaboration, ownership, and continuous learning. You will be encouraged to share ideas, take initiative, and grow within the environment. We respect each other, help each other out, and are not afraid to make mistakes. We make sure you can be the best version of yourself.

Our internship program starts on 1st February 2027. In this 6 months internship you will work in agile teams using Scrum and SAFe, gaining hands-on experience in a fast-paced and supportive environment.

About the Internship Project:

Towards Autonomous Code Repair: Agentic AI for Bug Analysis and Resolution

An autonomous AI agent continuously monitors Jira for newly assigned defects. Upon detection, it leverages product and architecture context to analyse the root cause, then attempts an automated fix by opening a merge request in GitLab. Finally, it documents its findings and reasoning directly in the Jira ticket — closing the loop between bug discovery, code repair, and team communication with minimal human intervention.