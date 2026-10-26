Compliance Officer | English | Nijmegen

Our client is a growing international B2B company with a multicultural team across several countries. To support its international growth, it's looking for a hands-on Compliance Officer to take ownership of the compliance framework and build a solid foundation for the future.



Develop and strengthen the compliance framework, covering trade and export controls, sanctions, KYC/CDD and third-party due diligence



Put the right policies, processes and controls in place across the business



Translate complex regulations into practical solutions colleagues can work with



Identify compliance risks and work with departments to keep processes effective



Coordinate the privacy and data protection framework, including GDPR



Guide and support operational teams, who stay responsible for compliance in their own work



Report directly to the CFO within the Business Operations & Legal department





3-6 years of experience in compliance, regulatory affairs, risk management or a related field



International B2B background , ideally in technology or IT distribution



Solid knowledge of trade and export controls, sanctions, KYC/CDD and due diligence



Pragmatic and hands-on, balancing compliance with business needs



Independent, accurate and confident speaking up when needed



Clear communicator who enjoys working across departments



Excellent English , with Dutch as a plus



Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here





Permanent contract from the start



Pension plan with a 15% premium, split 50/50



Market-aligned salary plus 8% holiday allowance



Company gym, weekly on-site training sessions and an attractive lunch plan





Nijmegen, the Netherlands



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