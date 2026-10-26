Compliance Officer | English | Nijmegen
Posted on October 26, 2026
Nijmegen
English
Posted on October 26, 2026
About this role
Our client is a growing international B2B company with a multicultural team across several countries. To support its international growth, it's looking for a hands-on Compliance Officer to take ownership of the compliance framework and build a solid foundation for the future.
- Develop and strengthen the compliance framework, covering trade and export controls, sanctions, KYC/CDD and third-party due diligence
- Put the right policies, processes and controls in place across the business
- Translate complex regulations into practical solutions colleagues can work with
- Identify compliance risks and work with departments to keep processes effective
- Coordinate the privacy and data protection framework, including GDPR
- Guide and support operational teams, who stay responsible for compliance in their own work
- Report directly to the CFO within the Business Operations & Legal department
- 3-6 years of experience in compliance, regulatory affairs, risk management or a related field
- International B2B background, ideally in technology or IT distribution
- Solid knowledge of trade and export controls, sanctions, KYC/CDD and due diligence
- Pragmatic and hands-on, balancing compliance with business needs
- Independent, accurate and confident speaking up when needed
- Clear communicator who enjoys working across departments
- Excellent English, with Dutch as a plus
- Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here
- Permanent contract from the start
- Pension plan with a 15% premium, split 50/50
- Market-aligned salary plus 8% holiday allowance
- Company gym, weekly on-site training sessions and an attractive lunch plan
- Nijmegen, the Netherlands
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