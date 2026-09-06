Vacancy | HR Assistant| Dutch| English | Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
Pernis
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
To serve as the point of contact to answer employee questions related to HR policies, practices and resolve moderately complex to difficult issues by recording and tracking inquiries in the case management tool from initiation through resolution. Customer Service:
- Act as first point contact support for incoming calls/emails/requests from employees and HR with goal of resolving at first contact;
- Maintain customer contact until request is resolved, including informing customer of status and resolution;
- Provide accurate, consistent and timely responses to HR process, system and policy requests which are considered to be routine requests and require limited research;
- Educate employees/managers on company practices and tools (e.g., intranet, Successfactor EC) to encourage employees/managers to resolve;
- Provide employee counseling on policies and procedures (e.g., leave of absence, retirement).
Case Management:
- Own case management process, including opening cases, managing escalation and closing cases. Updates case management system with customer contact and case resolution details;
- Refer complex cases requiring interpretation where policies/regulations are not clear to appropriate HR Representative;
- Coordinate with HR Representative in any situations requiring local handling.
HR Administration:
- Conduct specialized transactions within Successfactors EC and other HR systems;
- Provide document support by managing incoming and outgoing forms, information, etc.; conducts document imaging;
- Responsible for keeping employee file up-to-date;
- Ensure up to date HR information systems and processes;
- Troubleshoots and resolves specific domain policy and procedure questions (e.g., benefits, leave of absence, and compensation);
- Perform HR special projects/tasks as assigned.
What do we offer you
- Part time position based on 16 hours a week. This does not have to be two full days, as long as it is 16 hours a week.
- Salary indication is between 2300 EUR and 2800 EUR per month on a fulltime basis.
- Start date June 27 until December 31, 2018. This is a maternity leave cover.
Job Requirements
Qualifications:
- MBO/HBO education within the Human Resources field;
- Solid Dutch and English communication capabilities, both oral and written;
- Experienced in working with Successfactors EC would be preferred.
- Solid MS Office skills;
- Accuracy;
- Planning and organizational skills, ability to prioritize;
- Ability to deal professionally with sensitive and confidential matters;
- Ability to work effectively in a team environment;
- Specific skills, as required (e.g., experience working with ADP, pension administration);
- Experience within a HR Shared Services Center.
About the company
An international company in the chemical industry.Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country.For more information please contact Ritsa Wanga Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900.
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