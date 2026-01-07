Interim EU Pay Transparency Project Lead - HR/Reward (24-32h)

Are you an experienced HR/Reward professional who knows how to translate complex European legislation into clear, workable structures?

For an international organization operating in a manufacturing and industrial environment, we are looking for an Interim EU Pay Transparency Project Lead (HR/Reward) for an assignment of 4-6 months, with a short-term start.

As Interim EU Pay Transparency Project Lead, you will support the organization in finalizing and executing a Europe-wide job grading exercise across multiple production locations. An initial inventory of grading and salary structures has been completed; the next step is to complete the grading of all plant-based roles in line with the global framework.

You will operate under the responsibility of the Global Total Rewards function, working closely with local HR teams, business unit HR and local management across Europe.

Key responsibilities include:



Leading and executing job grading across multiple EU countries;



Applying the existing global plant grading model;



Working with the Korn Ferry / HAY job evaluation methodology;



Slotting roles into the appropriate grades within manufacturing environments;



Aligning with Global Total Rewards, local HR and management stakeholders;



Ensuring consistency, documentation and governance across locations;



Contributing to the organization's readiness for EU Pay Transparency compliance.



This is a temporary assignment within an international organization, offering clear scope, flexibility and the opportunity to contribute to an important EU-wide topic.

What's in it for you?



Interim assignment: approximately 4-6 months for 24-32 hours per week;



Start: as soon as possible;



Working model: largely remote, with on-site presence once every two weeks;



All-in rate: approximately €125 per hour (ZZP)



Also possible on a flex contract, offering an attractive salary, aligned with seniority and experience.



What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.