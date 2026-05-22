HR Manager (Interim/Potential Permanent)
About this role
Are you an experienced HR professional who thrives in a fast-paced international environment? Do you enjoy being the go-to person for everything HR related and are you hands-on enough to switch effortlessly between operations, compliance, payroll support, recruitment, and employee relations? Then this opportunity could be the perfect next step for you.
For an international organization within the manufacturing industry, we are looking for an experienced HR Manager to support the Dutch office during a temporary replacement period. In this standalone HR role, you will be fully responsible for the HR operations of approximately 80 employees in the Netherlands. Since the company operates within an international US-based structure, you will work closely with European leadership while ensuring local compliance with Dutch legislation and the Metal & Electro CAO.
This assignment will initially be for 3 to 6 months, but there is a realistic possibility of a permanent opportunity if the current HR Manager does not return.
As the sole HR representative in the Netherlands, you will manage the complete employee lifecycle and act as the local HR expert for the organization. Your responsibilities include:
- Managing onboarding, recruitment, employee administration, and offboarding;
- Coordinating payroll processes by collecting and submitting payroll mutations;
- Ensuring compliance with Dutch labor legislation and internal company policies;
- Supporting managers and employees with operational HR questions and solutions;
- Working closely with international stakeholders, mainly based in Europe and the US.
This is a highly operational role in which flexibility, speed, and a pragmatic mindset are essential. You are someone who enjoys solving issues quickly and keeping processes running smoothly.
Requirements
You are an experienced HR professional who enjoys ownership and responsibility within an international environment. You feel comfortable operating independently and know how to balance local HR requirements with global company processes.
- Around 10 years of broad HR generalist experience;
- Experience in an international and preferably US-driven organization;
- Strong knowledge of Dutch labor law and HR operations;
- Hands-on, flexible, and solution-oriented personality;
- Comfortable working mainly onsite in the Rotterdam area.
Salary
You will join an international manufacturing organization with an important local presence in the Netherlands. The company offers an environment where you can truly make an impact and take ownership of the local HR operations.
- Salary indication between €80,000 and €90,000 gross per year including holiday allowance;
- Initial temporary assignment for 3-6 months with possible permanent opportunity;
- Pension scheme and travel allowance;
- Onsite canteen facilities;
- Fulltime position (40 hours per week);
- Hybrid working occasionally possible, but primarily office-based in the Rotterdam region.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.