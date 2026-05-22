HR Manager (Interim/Potential Permanent)

Are you an experienced HR professional who thrives in a fast-paced international environment? Do you enjoy being the go-to person for everything HR related and are you hands-on enough to switch effortlessly between operations, compliance, payroll support, recruitment, and employee relations? Then this opportunity could be the perfect next step for you.

For an international organization within the manufacturing industry, we are looking for an experienced HR Manager to support the Dutch office during a temporary replacement period. In this standalone HR role, you will be fully responsible for the HR operations of approximately 80 employees in the Netherlands. Since the company operates within an international US-based structure, you will work closely with European leadership while ensuring local compliance with Dutch legislation and the Metal & Electro CAO.

This assignment will initially be for 3 to 6 months, but there is a realistic possibility of a permanent opportunity if the current HR Manager does not return.

As the sole HR representative in the Netherlands, you will manage the complete employee lifecycle and act as the local HR expert for the organization. Your responsibilities include:

Managing onboarding, recruitment, employee administration, and offboarding;

Coordinating payroll processes by collecting and submitting payroll mutations;

Ensuring compliance with Dutch labor legislation and internal company policies;

Supporting managers and employees with operational HR questions and solutions;

Working closely with international stakeholders, mainly based in Europe and the US.

This is a highly operational role in which flexibility, speed, and a pragmatic mindset are essential. You are someone who enjoys solving issues quickly and keeping processes running smoothly.