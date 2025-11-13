Head of Organization Effectiveness (Temporary)

Posted on November 13, 2025
Utrecht
English
About this role

As Head of Organization Effectiveness you will be part of the cross-functional transformation team, you'll drive the people dimension of the AI journey in this organisation.


Success entails coordinating across domains while empowering your team to translate strategic ambitions into concrete workforce plans, skill frameworks, and change initiatives. You'll ensure all these elements work effectively and reinforce one another. You'll mentor a multidisciplinary team, fostering team members' growth and amplifying team impact. Together, you'll translate organizational data from engagement surveys, performance metrics, and workforce analytics into actionable recommendations. And you'll ensure alignment between OE and other strategic enablers, including Cost Effectiveness and Accelerate Tech Impact.


Your key responsibilities:



  • Define and lead the organization effectiveness strategy, keeping it aligned with company priorities;

  • Shape how the AI transformation impacts the workforce, skills, and ways of working;

  • Drive engagement and culture initiatives that strengthen performance (including Leadership Behaviors);

  • Chair the Org Effectiveness Hub, ensuring optimal organizational governance;

  • Co-own the Job Family Framework and ensure alignment between structure, skills, and development;

  • Translate organizational data into strategic recommendations and measurable improvements;

  • Ensure OE alignment with Cost Effectiveness and Accelerate Tech Impact initiatives, in close partnership with the CEO;

  • Lead, coach and, develop 8 experts, fostering high performance and impact.


This is a temporary assignment for approximately 3 months. The office is located in Utrecht. For this role we offer you a contract via Independent Recruiters, freelance is unfortunately not an option. A salary is offered depending on the experience and knowledge you bring, which we are happy to discuss in a meeting.


How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client..

Salary

EUR 10000
