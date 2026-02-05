Interim Financial Controller - IT Transformation

Your Key responsibilities:



Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A): Develop and manage program budgets for cloud migration, data center exit, and associated initiatives. Provide detailed cost models and forecasts for infrastructure decommissioning, AWS consumption, and transition costs;



Track and validate benefits realization against the approved business case (e.g., savings from data center closures, efficiency gains, license reductions). Conduct variance analysis, highlighting risks to forecasted savings or additional cost exposures;



Model and manage the financial implications of data center exits, including lease terminations, depreciation of assets, write-offs, and cost avoidance;



Partner with Procurement to ensure vendor contracts (cloud providers, data center vendors, service partners) are financially optimized;



Ensure transparency and accountability across all program expenditures and forecasts;



Standardize financial reporting for executive consumption, highlighting ROI and cost optimization opportunities;



Establish controls and processes to ensure accurate program financial reporting. Implement continuous improvements in forecasting, cost allocation, and benefits tracking.



This is a temporary assignment for 40 hours per week until the end of november 2026. You are expected to be in the office 3 days a week.

