Commercial Controller - Temporary

As Commercial Controller, you operate at the heart of the commercial organization. Your responsibilities include:



Acting as a sparring partner to the Commercial team by analyzing, interpreting, and advising on financial results;



Leading month-end close activities for your product group;



Supporting the development and execution of sales and account plans;



Driving the long-term strategy to up-trade customers, reduce volatility, and build sustainable partnerships;



Monitoring and advising on commodity price risk management (WCCM), including hedging strategies and linked contracts;



Preparing dashboards and insights for WCCM trade meetings;



Providing financial analysis that supports customer segmentation (e.g., A/B classifications, T2T engagement);



Working closely with the commercial lead to define and steer on leading indicators of performance and strategic execution;



Delivering fact-based insights on price adherence, contract coverage, and margin development;



Preparing commercial outlooks and analyzing actuals vs. plan across key KPIs (forecast accuracy, SGP, volume trends);



Executing monthly Internal Control Framework activities.



This is a temporary rol for 6 months, starting mid january for 38 hours per week. For this role only a temporary contract via Independent Recruiters is possible, freelance is not an option. The salary that we can offer you is around € 4500 - €5200 gross per month based on 38 hours per week.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will inform you whether you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. In this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to support you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, making them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.