Chief Financial Officer EMEA

As CFO of the EMEA region you will report to the global CFO in the US, where the Head quarters is located. Your main responsibilities will be:



Provide strong leadership in delivering robust, accurate, and transparent financial reporting;



Drive business growth through effective revenue management, cost efficiency, and working capital optimization;



Oversee and coordinate the regional budgeting and forecasting processes, ensuring alignment with corporate objectives and strategic priorities;



Collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders to design, implement, and enhance financial systems, processes, and controls that support scalability and operational excellence;



Ensure compliance with all relevant accounting standards, statutory obligations, and internal policies, maintaining strong corporate governance and financial integrity;



Oversee and develop finance teams across multiple European jurisdictions, fostering a culture of high performance, accountability, and continuous improvement;



Provide high-quality financial reporting, analysis, and insights to support data-driven decision-making and long-term business growth.



The key points of contact for the role are:



Act as a strategic business partner to the EVP, Sales EMEA, AsiaPac. This is the primary business relationship for this role;



Provide financial & business advice to European Market Heads as well as European Functional leaders (Operations, IT, HR, etc.);



Lead Global Controller, Global FP&A, Tax, and Licensing on issue resolution and coordinated processes.



The persons that report directly to you are:



European Controller - handles entity reporting, internal controls, drives efficiency, statutory audits & reporting, treasury, and credit & collections;



Head of Europe FP&A - handles management reporting, budgeting, forecasting, market level variance analysis, and pricing;



Tax - handles VAT compliance & issues;



Market Heads of Finance in Europe - larger country operations have Finance leaders.



This is a fulltime position in Alphen aan den Rijn with hybrid working possibilities. A salary is offered depending on the experience you bring, but think around €180.000 - €200.000 gross per year.

