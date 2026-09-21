Senior Compliance Specialist (TEMP)-duplicate
About this role
Are you passionate about ensuring the safety and integrity of packaging, and do you thrive in a dynamic, international environment?
We are seeking a motivated Compliance Specialist Packaging to join our client's global Packaging Department. Become part of an international community of over 50 packaging professionals, hailing from 12 different countries and working across locations in the Netherlands, Singapore, and various other European and Asian regions. As the Compliance Specialist Packaging, you will be instrumental in providing expert advice and support to both internal and external stakeholders. Your focus will be to guarantee the safety of our packaging, related products, and ultimately, our consumers. This crucial role will involve close collaboration with the Global Packaging Development Team and key internal disciplines such as Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance, Procurement, and Supplier Quality Management.
If you're ready to take on a challenge, create traction quickly, and deliver exceptional results, I want to hear from you.
As a Compliance Specialist Packaging, your main responsibilities will be:
- Review, assess, and finalize packaging compliance documentation, ensuring alignment with internal standards and regulatory requirements;
- Advise and support cross-functional stakeholders on packaging compliance topics and contribute to resolving compliance-related challenges within development projects;
- Support responses to food safety and packaging compliance inquiries from internal stakeholders and external customers
- Maintain packaging compliance data and documentation globally, and support;
- Support the assessment and implementation of Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) requirements, including compliance checks and participation in PPWR-related projects.
Requirements
- A Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in an area such as Material Science, Chemistry, Packaging, Food Science/Technology or related;
- A minimum of 5 years relevant experience in food contact material regulation;
- Affinity with: Specification management systems, ideally SAP PLM, EU quality & food contact regulation including PPWR, and compliance & risk assessments;
- Eager to learn and to develop and apply new knowledge and processes;
- Personal skills: proactive, ownership, analytical, accurate with a hands-on mentality and excellent communication and presentation skills (fluency in English).
Salary
We can offer you a temporary assignment for 4 months and 38 hours per week via our agency Independent Recruiters Flex. The salary is 6.000 - 7.000 euros gross per month, depending on your knowledge and experience.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digital or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as comprehensively as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Groep has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.