Senior Compliance Specialist (TEMP)-duplicate

Are you passionate about ensuring the safety and integrity of packaging, and do you thrive in a dynamic, international environment?

We are seeking a motivated Compliance Specialist Packaging to join our client's global Packaging Department. Become part of an international community of over 50 packaging professionals, hailing from 12 different countries and working across locations in the Netherlands, Singapore, and various other European and Asian regions. As the Compliance Specialist Packaging, you will be instrumental in providing expert advice and support to both internal and external stakeholders. Your focus will be to guarantee the safety of our packaging, related products, and ultimately, our consumers. This crucial role will involve close collaboration with the Global Packaging Development Team and key internal disciplines such as Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance, Procurement, and Supplier Quality Management.

If you're ready to take on a challenge, create traction quickly, and deliver exceptional results, I want to hear from you.

As a Compliance Specialist Packaging, your main responsibilities will be: