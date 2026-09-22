Process Control Engineer (EN) Geleen
Posted on September 22, 2026
Geleen
Posted on September 22, 2026
About this role
As a Senior Process Control Engineer, you will work on the automation and process control of complex industrial installations within industries such as process manufacturing, chemicals and energy. You will be responsible for the management, optimization and further development of process control systems and industrial automation solutions.
You will work at the technical heart of industrial installations and make a direct contribution to the safety, reliability, availability and performance of these systems. You will collaborate with engineers, maintenance specialists, customers, suppliers and multidisciplinary project teams.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Managing and developing process control systems throughout their entire lifecycle.
- Designing, implementing, standardizing and maintaining control and safety system architectures.
- Preparing functional specifications, technical designs and User Requirement Specifications (URS).
- Technically assessing and implementing modifications, upgrades and extensions to automation systems.
- Supporting investment, modification and migration projects from design through commissioning.
- Managing and improving OT systems and industrial networks.
- Working together with IT, OT and cybersecurity specialists to create a secure and reliable OT environment.
- Supporting complex troubleshooting activities and performing root cause analyses.
- Acting as a technical point of contact for operations and maintenance.
- Maintaining technical documentation, standards and system integrity.
- Supporting shutdowns, turnarounds and maintenance projects.
- Providing technical advice, sharing knowledge and delivering technical training.
Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Geleen delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Co-packing Manager - Logistics / Supply Chain - (TEMP)
Technical Services Manager | English | Utrecht area
Commissioning Engineer – Emergency Power Systems Ijmuiden
Field Service Engineer Venlo
International Field Service Engineer | English | Utrecht Area