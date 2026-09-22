Process Control Engineer (EN) Geleen

As a Senior Process Control Engineer, you will work on the automation and process control of complex industrial installations within industries such as process manufacturing, chemicals and energy. You will be responsible for the management, optimization and further development of process control systems and industrial automation solutions.

You will work at the technical heart of industrial installations and make a direct contribution to the safety, reliability, availability and performance of these systems. You will collaborate with engineers, maintenance specialists, customers, suppliers and multidisciplinary project teams.

Your responsibilities will include: