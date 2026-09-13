Panel Builder Technician Best

Panel Builder Technician Best

Posted on September 13, 2026
Best
Posted on September 13, 2026

About this role

As a Field Service Panel Builder Technician, you will work on a variety of electrical installations at customer sites throughout the Netherlands. Your responsibilities include assembling, installing, connecting, commissioning and maintaining electrical distribution systems and control panels. You will work both on-site with customers and in the workshop. At customer locations, you ensure that electrical installations are installed safely, correctly and according to specifications. You will also troubleshoot electrical faults, identify the root cause of problems and provide effective solutions to get the customer's installation back up and running as quickly as possible. Your work is both electrical and mechanical, making this a varied and hands-on position. You will build cabinets based on electrical schematics, connect electrical installations and, when required, interconnect panels on-site when they cannot be transported as a single unit. You will also have direct contact with customers and coordinate your activities with them to ensure that installation and service work causes as little disruption to their operations as possible. During periods with less field service work, you will support the workshop team by building electrical panels based on technical drawings and schematics.
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