Mission Critical OT-Architect

As an OT-Architect with expertise in operational technology for the energy sector, you will design, implement, and secure complex OT systems for energy and utility environments, particularly as investments in green energy create new challenges for smart grid management. These OT systems are of extreme high priority, and thus require the utmost care in their design and handling.

In this role, you will:



Design comprehensive OT architecture strategies for energy infrastructure;



Implement strategic roadmaps for OT technology integration across diverse environments;



Assess existing OT ecosystems for optimization and modernization opportunities;



Maintain reference architectures for domain-specific control networks, ensuring compliance with standards;



Support digital transformation by incorporating advanced analytics and predictive maintenance into OT infrastructure;



Evaluate industrial automation technologies, control systems, and networking solutions, and develop IT-OT integration strategies;



Provide guidance on OT system migrations, upgrades, and modernization;



Lead OT transformation projects and collaborate with cross-functional teams to align architecture with business objectives;



Develop and maintain technical documentation and architectural blueprints.



This is what is on offer:



Permanent contract from day one;



A gross monthly salary between €6000 and €7250;



Expanded compensatoin package with mobility budget, 8% holiday allowance, non-contributory pension, home-office allowance, a connectivity compensation and a variable bonus;



Training, certifications, and career development programs tailored to your interests;



26 vacation days, with the option to purchase additional leave;



The possibility to work 40, 36, 32 hours per week, for maximum flexibility and a healthy work-life balance;



Work on projects with social impact.



What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.