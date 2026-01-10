Inbedrijfsteller
Posted on January 10, 2026
Limburg
Posted on January 10, 2026
About this role
Do you want to play a key role in the energy transition? We are looking for a technical expert who brings high-voltage substations to life. From physical switching operations to the most complex protection systems: you are the director of the commissioning process.
About the Role
As a (Senior) Commissioning Engineer, you operate at the intersection of primary high-voltage infrastructure and secondary control systems. You are responsible for the entire process: from testing panels to the final “Go-Live” at grid operators and energy producers. You oversee installations ranging from 1,000 to 400,000 Volts, ensuring they operate flawlessly, safely, and according to the highest standards.
Your Responsibilities
- Testing & Commissioning: Perform functional and safety tests on PAC systems and protection relays (IEDs). Test auxiliary power supplies (AC/DC) and secondary cabling/connections.
- Technical Leadership: Lead the full commissioning process (FAT, SAT, and SIT) and provide technical guidance to colleagues and external parties on-site.
- Switching Operations: Independently perform switching operations on MV, HV, and LV installations and ensure the safety of the work environment.
- Documentation & Quality: Develop test plans, manage punch lists, and ensure flawless ‘as-built’ documentation for the final handover to the client.
- Advisory Role: Act as the primary point of contact for clients and collaborate closely with engineering and project teams to solve technical challenges.
Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Limburg delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Engineer
Field Service Technician - Polish & English
Engineer
Engineer
Operational Excellence Team Leader - R&D