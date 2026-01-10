Inbedrijfsteller

Do you want to play a key role in the energy transition? We are looking for a technical expert who brings high-voltage substations to life. From physical switching operations to the most complex protection systems: you are the director of the commissioning process.

About the Role

As a (Senior) Commissioning Engineer, you operate at the intersection of primary high-voltage infrastructure and secondary control systems. You are responsible for the entire process: from testing panels to the final “Go-Live” at grid operators and energy producers. You oversee installations ranging from 1,000 to 400,000 Volts, ensuring they operate flawlessly, safely, and according to the highest standards.

Your Responsibilities