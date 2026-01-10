Engineer
Posted on January 10, 2026
Limburg
Posted on January 10, 2026
About this role
Are you the architect of the power grid? Do you design the complex high-voltage substations that drive the energy transition? We are looking for an Engineer who masters primary power or secondary intelligence.
About the Role
As an Electrical Engineer High Voltage, you are responsible for the full design of multidisciplinary projects ranging from 50kV to 380kV. You translate client requirements into integrated designs. This means you don’t just focus on the heavy components (Primary), or on the control, protection, and automation systems that make it all work (Secondary).
Your Responsibilities
- Integrated Design: Develop basic and detailed designs for primary components (transformers, circuit breakers, busbar systems) or secondary systems (protection schemes, PAC systems).
- Engineering & Calculations: Perform grid and cable calculations (e.g., using Intelec or Vision) and verify designs against international standards (IEC/NEN).
- Specifications: Draft technical specifications for material procurement and assist in the technical evaluation of suppliers.
- Systems Engineering: Apply the SE methodology to ensure all requirements are traceable and secured within the design.
- Collaboration: Act as the technical bridge between engineering and execution, advising colleagues and ensuring ‘as-built’ documentation is accurate.
Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Limburg delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Engineer
Field Service Technician - Polish & English
Inbedrijfsteller
Engineer
Operational Excellence Team Leader - R&D