Are you the architect of the power grid? Do you design the complex high-voltage substations that drive the energy transition? We are looking for an Engineer who masters primary power or secondary intelligence.

About the Role

As an Electrical Engineer High Voltage, you are responsible for the full design of multidisciplinary projects ranging from 50kV to 380kV. You translate client requirements into integrated designs. This means you don’t just focus on the heavy components (Primary), or on the control, protection, and automation systems that make it all work (Secondary).

Your Responsibilities