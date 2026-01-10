Empower the Future: Join the Dutch Energy Transition!

Are you an Electrical Professional ready to move your career to one of the most innovative energy hubs in the world? The Netherlands is rapidly transforming its power grid, and we need your expertise to make it happen.

The Challenge

The Dutch energy landscape is changing. To reach our climate goals, we are completely reinforcing our high-voltage infrastructure. We are looking for international talent to join our specialized teams at top-tier companies like SPIE, Hanab, and other industry leaders. Whether you are an expert in the field or a master of design, your contribution matters.

We are looking for:

HV Technicians / Monteurs: For the physical realization of stations and lines.

Work Preparers / Planners: To bridge the gap between engineering and site.

Site Supervisors / Uitvoerders: To lead teams on-site safely.

Project Managers: To oversee complex HV/MV projects from A to Z.

Electrical Engineers (Primary & Secondary): For high-end station design.

Commissioning Engineers: To test and energize the grid.

Line Engineers: Specialists in overhead lines and underground cabling.

What you bring

A technical background in Electrical Engineering, Energy Technology, or similar. Experience in High or Medium Voltage environments. A good command of the English language. Dutch is a welcome bonus, but definitely not a must. The ambition to live and work in the Netherlands for a longer period.

Why join Xelvin?

Moving to a new country is a big step. At Xelvin, we specialize in making this transition seamless. If you don’t live in the Netherlands yet, we provide:

Visa & Work Permit Sponsorship: We handle the bureaucracy.

Housing Assistance: We help you find a comfortable place to live.

Relocation Support: Guidance on taxes (30% ruling), bank accounts, and insurance.

Personal Coaching: A dedicated consultant to help you settle in.

What’s in it for you?

Growth: Access to specialized Dutch certifications (STIPEL, BEI, VCA).

Language: we help you with Dutch lessons

Impact: Direct involvement in one of the most advanced energy transitions in Europe.

Apply Now