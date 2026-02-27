Freelance Senior Inspector - Oil & Gas processing
About this role
Assignment for a freelance/interim Senior Inspector within the oil and gas industry!
What you will do: Develop, plan, and supervise inspection plans and work scopes to ensure safe and reliable operations.
The objective of this assignment is to manage inspection activities, analyze results, and oversee risk-based and non-invasive inspection processes.
This is a challenging assignment for the true specialist! Do you recognize yourself in this profile and are you available full-time for the next 6 months? Then I would love to get in touch with you!
For this role, you will visit various production sites, both onshore and offshore.
Develop, plan and supervise inspection plans and work scopes on pressure systems and equipment with particular responsibility for pressure vessel, heat exchanger, storage tank and pipework examination and relief valve recertification. Provide inspection services for other disciplines such as structural and pipeline as well as monitoring of welding and NDT activities. Ensure inspection activities are carried out in accordance with the Inspection Body Management System (IBMS). Analyse the results of inspections and manage the Risk Based Inspection (RBI) and Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) processes.
- Act at all times in accordance with the Company Global and local HSE Rules, including the Life Saving Rules
- Develop and implement long and short term inspection plans and scopes of work pressure equipment and Pressure safety valves
- Review and analyse results of inspections, assessing trends and reporting in accordance with IBMS requirements
- Ensure Inspection databases in IMS including inspection relevant data is SAP are maintained
- Coach, supervise and monitor the performance of Inspectors
- Monitor the execution of Inspection work scopes and associated NDT work scopes
- Apply Plan, Do, Check & Act for inspections in accordance with the requirements of the Inspection Body Management System (IBMS)
- Responsible for production of RBI-plans. Manage expert groups as required to develop RBI plans, taking into consideration NII-guidelines
- Monitor NDT contractor performance
- Develop, Review & Select procedures for the execution of Inspection work.
- Execute & supervise inspection work in line with the independence policy of the IB
Requirements
- Education at Technical Bachelor (Higher Vocational Education) level or equivalent, AND Inspection SKK level 3 degree & certification or equivalent
- Minimal 5 years experience in planning and analysis of inspections of pressure systems in hydrocarbon production, petrochemical or process industries.
- Proven experience in principles and application of RBI. (WBDA’16, PED, PRD, International Standards etc.)
- Knowledge of relevant Industry legislation, fabrication standards
- Awareness of NDT codes, standards and procedures
- Skill in principles and application of Risk Based Inspection (RBI)
- Knowledge of principles and application of Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII)
- Awareness of corrosion and degradation mechanisms
- Knowledge in use of office IT software and databases
- Proficiency in English language, Dutch would be a bonus.
Salary
You think you are up for the job? Please send us your personal resume, your availability and an indication of your hourly rate. (note; we can offer maximum € 115,- all-in). Additional stay and travel expenses necessary for visiting (offshore) locations can be left out.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.