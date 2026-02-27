Freelance Senior Inspector - Oil & Gas processing

Assignment for a freelance/interim Senior Inspector within the oil and gas industry!

What you will do: Develop, plan, and supervise inspection plans and work scopes to ensure safe and reliable operations.

The objective of this assignment is to manage inspection activities, analyze results, and oversee risk-based and non-invasive inspection processes.

This is a challenging assignment for the true specialist! Do you recognize yourself in this profile and are you available full-time for the next 6 months? Then I would love to get in touch with you!

For this role, you will visit various production sites, both onshore and offshore.

Develop, plan and supervise inspection plans and work scopes on pressure systems and equipment with particular responsibility for pressure vessel, heat exchanger, storage tank and pipework examination and relief valve recertification. Provide inspection services for other disciplines such as structural and pipeline as well as monitoring of welding and NDT activities. Ensure inspection activities are carried out in accordance with the Inspection Body Management System (IBMS). Analyse the results of inspections and manage the Risk Based Inspection (RBI) and Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) processes.