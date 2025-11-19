Field Service Technician / Installation Engineer- Superyacht industry Lisse

Are you passionate about cutting-edge technology and high-end craftsmanship? Do you want to work in the exclusive world of superyachts? Then this is the position for you! As the global leader in designing and manufacturing automated doors for luxury yachts, this company’s products can be found on over 300 superyachts worldwide. Here, you have the unique opportunity to create and install top-tier, precision-engineered products that redefine innovation and quality in the industry.

As a Field Service Technician / Installation Engineer, you will be responsible for:

Installing new aluminum automated doors, including drives, panels, and control systems, on superyacht shipyards.

Wiring and connecting control systems to ensure seamless operation.

Commissioning and testing automated doors for optimal functionality.

Performing service and maintenance worldwide, with a focus on the Mediterranean and the Caribbean regions.

What’s on Offer:

A great work atmosphere within a stable and thriving company.

Exciting projects full of technical innovation and engineering excellence.

Extensive training and professional development opportunities.

Competitive salary and excellent employment benefits.

A dynamic career in an environment that never ceases to amaze!

Job requirements What You Bring A completed MBO/HBO education in a relevant technical field.

Experience with drives, control systems, and metalworking (aluminum & stainless steel).

A valid driver’s license (Category B).

Prior experience in the superyacht industry is a plus but not required. Who You Are A skilled problem solver with a hands-on mentality.

A team player who thrives in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

A professional and customer-friendly technician who represents the company with pride.

Willing to travel and spend occasional nights away from home.

Ambitious and eager to grow alongside the company. Are you ready to take your technical expertise to the next level in the world of superyachts? Apply now and set sail on an exciting new career!