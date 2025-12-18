Control Engineer Laser Satellite Communication

Do you have what it takes to join a team of cutting-edge technical experts? Are you an authority in Laser Satellite Communication? Would you like to advance your career in your area of expertise? Are you eager to work in the Leiden area within the aviation industry? If so, this could be your next great career move!

The following tasks are anticipated for this project. We encourage senior individuals with extensive experience to apply, having successfully completed this project cycle at least multiple times.







Control System Requirements Analysis



Budget Review



Conceptual Design (Control Strategy, Component Selection, Modelling Approach)



Control Analysis (Performance Assessment: Stability, Robustness, Accuracy)



Control System Software Verification of Functional and Performance Requirements



Simulink Code Transition to C-Code



Support for Hardware Implementation



Support for Subsystem Closed/Open Loop Testing



Support for System MAIT Campaign



Support for IOD Test



The salary is attractive, ranging approximately from €8000 to €9000 gross per month, depending on your experience. Initially, you will start with a contract through our agency, with the exciting possibility of receiving a direct contract from our client after one year. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.