Contract Packaging Manager - (TEMP)
About this role
I am looking for a dynamic Contract Packaging Manager to ensure seamless day-to-day co-packing operations in the Benelux region while spearheading a comprehensive review of our co-packing strategy. This pivotal role will stabilize existing processes, mitigate risks, and uphold exceptional service levels. You will also lead an end-to-end analysis to optimize workload allocation, governance, capacity, and efficiency, delivering data-driven recommendations for future success. Beyond strategic oversight, you will manage critical administrative functions, including master data, POs, system tracking, reporting, and document control, guaranteeing operational continuity. Ready for this new opportiunity? Apply now
1. Business continuity and daily operations
- Ensure execution of ongoing co-packing activities across Benelux;
- Act as the operational point of contact for co-packing topics and urgent issues;
- Coordinate with Logistics, Planning, Customer Service, Marketing, Procurement, Quality and external partners;
- Support closure and governance of open operational topics with co-packing partners.
2. Operational governance
- Maintain one transparent overview of requests, priorities, owners, deadlines, dependencies and status;
- Prepare and facilitate the required governance and decision forums.
3. Administrative and system support
- Maintain accurate co-packing files and records, including instruction cards, specifications, sign-offs, price lists, supplier information, contact matrices and decision logs;
- Coordinate co-packing master data and material administration, including SAP code and BOM inputs, source-list or purchasing-contract follow-up, and escalation to the correct expert teams when ownership sits outside Logistics;
- Manage and follow up co-packing purchase orders, order changes and system transmission issues, ensuring that operational priorities and required dates are correctly reflected.
4. Activity mapping and workload study
- Create a complete inventory of all current co-packing activities, including recurring, promotional, innovation, reporting, administration and project support activities;
- Time each activity and quantify frequency, effort, seasonality, complexity and required competencies;
- Build a fact-based view of current and expected capacity needs;
- Identify the sustainable resource profile and capacity required after the temporary assignment;
- Identify quick wins and structural opportunities to improve reliability, speed, cost and sustainability;
- Reduce firefighting by improving planning, prioritization, standard work and visibility;
- Implement feasible improvements during the assignment a document the remaining roadmap.
Requirements
- Strong experience in supply chain, logistics, co-packing or operational project management;
- Ability to rapidly understand complex cross-functional processes and daily operational constraints;
- Strong analytical capability, including process mapping, workload measurement and capacity assessment;
- Confident stakeholder management;
- Comfortable challenging established ways of working and converting findings into pragmatic recommendations;
- Experience in continuous improvement, organizational assessment or operating-model design;
- Knowledge of SAP, co-packing operations or excise processes is an advantage;
- Comfortable with administrative execution in SAP and Microsoft 365, including purchase orders, master data coordination, reporting and document control.
Salary
You will receive a temporary contract for 3 months through our agency, with the possibility of an extension. The salary indication for this role is a maximum of €72000 gross per month based on a full-time work week. Salary is based on experience.
- 30 vacation days (based on a full-time annual contract);
- Travel expenses.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do, we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.