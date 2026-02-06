Automation Engineer ( Lifecycle Services )

Posted on February 6, 2026
Arnhem
Permanent
About this role

Are you ready to take your career to the next level with a dynamic company that has been at the forefront of innovation for over 50 years? We are seeking a talented Automation Engineer to join the team.   In this role, you will play a vital part in managing and optimizing state-of-the-art automated conveyance systems utilizing cutting-edge technology. Your expertise will contribute to enhancing efficiency and implementing solutions that meet our customers' evolving needs. As an Automation Engineer, you will have the chance to work in a collaborative environment that values creativity and reliability, all while being part of a growing and established organization. If you're passionate about automation, enjoy problem-solving, and want to make a meaningful impact, this opportunity is for you!  
  • Provide technical support for new and existing conveyor systems, ensuring stakeholders are kept informed;
  • Perform factory acceptance tests at our facility;
  • Lead field installation and commissioning at customer sites;
  • Support and troubleshoot mechanical/electrical systems remotely and on-site as needed;
  • Develop troubleshooting and training materials;
  • Lead training and repair of control systems;
  • Proactively share field performance of our equipment internally and collaborate with R&D to continuously improve.

Requirements

  • HBO in Mechnical engineering with 5+ years of hands-on technical support experience at production sites. 
  • Strong controls/mechatronics aptitude;
  • Ability to read schematics and drawings; 
  • Knowledge of controls engineering concepts; 
  • Proficient in configuring PLCs, HMIs, and related equipment; 
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to think ‘out of the box; 
  • Strong communication skills (verbal and written) in English, any additional language would be beneficial; 
  • Ability to travel (approximately 50%) and lift 25 kilos;
  • Experience with SIEMENS TIA Portal, Beckhoff TWINCAT, Matlab;
  • Familiarity with Allen Bradley/Rockwell Automation Studio 5000 is a plus; 
  • Knowledge of VFDs, HMIs, Fieldbuses and AutoCAD Electrical;
  • Understanding of safety standards for electrical work (EN 50110). 

Salary

What do you get:

  • A salary between €4000 and €5000 bpm based on your experience;
  • 25 vacation days and 6 ATV days;
  • Health insurance and mobility card; 
  • Performance-related bonuses.

What's next? We'll let you know within four business days whether you're eligible for the position. We'll schedule an introductory meeting, either online or in person. During this meeting, we'll provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the application process. We'll then introduce you to our client, in consultation with you, and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of ​​expertise, making them the ideal sparring partners for both the candidate and the client.

