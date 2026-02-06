Automation Engineer ( Lifecycle Services )
Arnhem
Permanent
About this role
Are you ready to take your career to the next level with a dynamic company that has been at the forefront of innovation for over 50 years? We are seeking a talented Automation Engineer to join the team. In this role, you will play a vital part in managing and optimizing state-of-the-art automated conveyance systems utilizing cutting-edge technology. Your expertise will contribute to enhancing efficiency and implementing solutions that meet our customers' evolving needs. As an Automation Engineer, you will have the chance to work in a collaborative environment that values creativity and reliability, all while being part of a growing and established organization. If you're passionate about automation, enjoy problem-solving, and want to make a meaningful impact, this opportunity is for you!
- Provide technical support for new and existing conveyor systems, ensuring stakeholders are kept informed;
- Perform factory acceptance tests at our facility;
- Lead field installation and commissioning at customer sites;
- Support and troubleshoot mechanical/electrical systems remotely and on-site as needed;
- Develop troubleshooting and training materials;
- Lead training and repair of control systems;
- Proactively share field performance of our equipment internally and collaborate with R&D to continuously improve.
Requirements
- HBO in Mechnical engineering with 5+ years of hands-on technical support experience at production sites.
- Strong controls/mechatronics aptitude;
- Ability to read schematics and drawings;
- Knowledge of controls engineering concepts;
- Proficient in configuring PLCs, HMIs, and related equipment;
- Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to think ‘out of the box;
- Strong communication skills (verbal and written) in English, any additional language would be beneficial;
- Ability to travel (approximately 50%) and lift 25 kilos;
- Experience with SIEMENS TIA Portal, Beckhoff TWINCAT, Matlab;
- Familiarity with Allen Bradley/Rockwell Automation Studio 5000 is a plus;
- Knowledge of VFDs, HMIs, Fieldbuses and AutoCAD Electrical;
- Understanding of safety standards for electrical work (EN 50110).
Salary
3500 - 4000
What do you get:
- A salary between €4000 and €5000 bpm based on your experience;
- 25 vacation days and 6 ATV days;
- Health insurance and mobility card;
- Performance-related bonuses.
