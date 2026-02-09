As an education office support professional, you will play a key role in ensuring the smooth operation of the Learning and Teaching division. Your work will directly contribute to the development and delivery of resources and services for our schools worldwide. Collaborating with internal teams and external stakeholders, you will help streamline processes, manage budgets, and support curriculum development, all while maintaining high standards of service excellence.

We are looking for a detail-oriented and proactive professional with a knack for operational efficiency and stakeholder collaboration.

About the company

Based in 's-Gravenhage, our organization is a globally recognized non-profit educational foundation dedicated to empowering students aged 3 to 19. With a mission to nurture intellectual, personal, and social growth, we collaborate with over 3,000 schools across 141 countries, offering innovative programs that prepare students for a rapidly evolving world.

Our team thrives on collaboration, inclusivity, and a shared passion for education. From hosting impactful global conferences to fostering professional development, we provide a dynamic environment where your contributions truly matter. We value work-life balance and celebrate diverse perspectives within our multicultural teams.

Are you ready to join a purpose-driven organization and make a meaningful impact on global education?