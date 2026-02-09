Education Office Support
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As an education office support professional, you will play a key role in ensuring the smooth operation of the Learning and Teaching division. Your work will directly contribute to the development and delivery of resources and services for our schools worldwide. Collaborating with internal teams and external stakeholders, you will help streamline processes, manage budgets, and support curriculum development, all while maintaining high standards of service excellence.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Planning and monitoring the annual programme goals and deliverables for the Programme Development Department.
- Providing operational support for curriculum review and development, including managing timelines, documentation, and legal compliance.
- Acting as the main point of contact for operational activities, ensuring effective communication with internal and external stakeholders.
- Supporting budgetary planning, tracking, and reporting to ensure efficient use of resources and adherence to financial goals.
- Maintaining a digital library of resources and aligning operational processes with our policies and industry standards.
What do we offer you
- Competitive salary between €2500 and €3100 per month.
- Temporary contract with potential for permanent employment.
- Full-time position of 36 to 40 hours per week.
- Flexible working hours for optimal work-life balance.
- Opportunities for professional development and career growth.
- Engage with a supportive and collaborative team.
- Located in the heart of The Hague, easily accessible by public transport.
- Involvement in innovative and sustainable projects.
- Focus on personal development through tailored programs.
- Work in an environment that values your ideas and contributions.
- Access to industry-leading tools and resources.
- Commitment to employee wellness and satisfaction.
Job Requirements
We are looking for a detail-oriented and proactive professional with a knack for operational efficiency and stakeholder collaboration.
- Bachelor's degree or equivalent education level (MBO 4).
- Proven experience in database management and Microsoft Office Suite.
- Skilled in business analysis, KPI tracking, and financial management.
- Familiarity with project management and industry classification standards.
- Experience with Power BI and online library management is a plus.
About the company
Based in 's-Gravenhage, our organization is a globally recognized non-profit educational foundation dedicated to empowering students aged 3 to 19. With a mission to nurture intellectual, personal, and social growth, we collaborate with over 3,000 schools across 141 countries, offering innovative programs that prepare students for a rapidly evolving world.
Our team thrives on collaboration, inclusivity, and a shared passion for education. From hosting impactful global conferences to fostering professional development, we provide a dynamic environment where your contributions truly matter. We value work-life balance and celebrate diverse perspectives within our multicultural teams.
Are you ready to join a purpose-driven organization and make a meaningful impact on global education?