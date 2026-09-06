Vacancy | Part-time webcare employee | German | Rosmalen

What exactly are you going to do

Do you write German on a professional level? Do you like answering questions and helping people? Do you want to work for a young, modern and cool fashion brand? Then we are looking for you! Our client is based in Rosmalen and they are looking for a webcare employee with a fluent and enthusiastic writing style for 10 hours a week. You will be answering all kind of questions via social media. They offer you a varied and super flexible side job. Your working hours are both during the day and in the evening, of course after consultation with you. Also, it is possible to work from your own home!