Vacancy | Part-time webcare employee | German | Rosmalen

Vacancy | Part-time webcare employee | German | Rosmalen

Posted on September 6, 2026
Rosmalen
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you write German on a professional level? Do you like answering questions and helping people? Do you want to work for a young, modern and cool fashion brand? Then we are looking for you! Our client is based in Rosmalen and they are looking for a webcare employee with a fluent and enthusiastic writing style for 10 hours a week. You will be answering all kind of questions via social media. They offer you a varied and super flexible side job. Your working hours are both during the day and in the evening, of course after consultation with you. Also, it is possible to work from your own home!

What do we offer you

A flexible part-time job with the possibility to work from home. It could be possible to work more hours in the future.

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Job Requirements

For this part-time job we are looking for someone who:

  • Has an affinity to social media and fashion.
  • Is responsible and dares to take initiative.
  • Writes German on a very high or native level.
  • Has a laptop which he/she can use for the job.
  • Is enthusiastic and customer-oriented.
  • Has minimal MBO4 work and thinking ability.
  • Is flexible regarding working hours.

About the company

A young and modern fashion company which is growing fast!

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