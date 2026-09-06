Vacancy I Customer Service Representative | German | English | Barendrecht
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
The Customer Service Representative (CSR) team is responsible for serving as the customer’s main point of contact for quoting and placing orders for products and services and assisting in the resolution to a customer’s inquiry or issue. Helping to manage the customer relationship on behalf of the business and managing the entire quote-to-order to invoice process, assisting with the collections process.
This role will operate in an international environment, while working collaboratively with the Account Sales teams, Global Port Coordination, Billing, Data Management and Credit/Collection teams. These interactions will support the required growing knowledge and understanding of contracts/pricing, the Global Supply network and products and services.
As an English Customer Service Representative you will:
- Accurate and timely processing of customer orders while ensuring customer’s expectations are met and exceeded when possible
- Manage customer inquiries – connecting with internal colleagues – communicating Customer issues as needed
- Utilize all available platforms including customer platforms (GOP, ShipServ, Customer Procurement websites, Email, etc.) to identify and coordinate Customer inquiries
- Identify Customer requirements with a general understanding of the capabilities as communicated through the Sales and Customer Service Team Leaders
- Participate with Sales on customer visits, as requested, to perform business reviews, review customer service performance and other topics
- Collaborate with the Accounts Receivable department in the review and support of effective collections of customer invoices
- Comprehend Drew Marine product lines with a general understanding of product alternatives. Participate in training where offered
- Contribute to the documentation of incomplete deliveries or fill rates
- Other tasks and projects as may be assigned from time to time
What do we offer you
full time position
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6 months to start and then possibility for a long term
salary 2300-2400 gross
Job Requirements
- Up to 3 years of good relevant customer service experience.
- Fluency in German and English is a must.
- Experience in Marine or Shipping Industry.
- A self-starter and quick learner who possesses the ability to be effective at addressing issues and interfacing with both internal and external customers.
- Ability and high level of comfort working in a fast paced environment.
- Highly organized.
- Articulate with excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to effectively and efficiently interact cross culturally, with awareness to cultural differences.
- Microsoft Office skills, JD Edwards skills desirable or comparable ERP platform experience.
- Multi-lingual a plus, may be required dependent on regional needs.
Education/Certifications:
- Associates degree or equivalent in job experience required; Bachelor’s degree preferred.
About the company
International company in Barendrecht.
Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country.For more information please contact Ritsa Wanga Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900.