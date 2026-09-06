Vacancy I Customer Service Representative | German | English | Barendrecht

What exactly are you going to do

The Customer Service Representative (CSR) team is responsible for serving as the customer’s main point of contact for quoting and placing orders for products and services and assisting in the resolution to a customer’s inquiry or issue. Helping to manage the customer relationship on behalf of the business and managing the entire quote-to-order to invoice process, assisting with the collections process.

This role will operate in an international environment, while working collaboratively with the Account Sales teams, Global Port Coordination, Billing, Data Management and Credit/Collection teams. These interactions will support the required growing knowledge and understanding of contracts/pricing, the Global Supply network and products and services.

As an English Customer Service Representative you will: