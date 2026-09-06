Vacancy | Customer Support Specialist | fluent French, English and Dutch | Helmond

Vacancy | Customer Support Specialist | fluent French, English and Dutch | Helmond

Posted on September 6, 2026
Helmond
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you fluent in French and Dutch and interested in a customer support specialist role?
In this challenging role you will be the main point of contact for global accounts & sister companies, assisting the sales director in new product development, sales opportunities and offers.

Main tasks:

  • Facilitating the flow of information to and from sister companies and customers to ensure the satisfactory management of major EU accounts
  • Assisting the EU Sales Director ( EUSD) in developing new product development, sales opportunities and offers
  • Coordinating requests to sister companies to provide detailed cost breakdowns for new hanger tenders; compare and analyze feedback and discuss with the EUSD to set the final pricing and offer
  • Troubleshooting. Facilitating the resolution of issues raised by either sister companies or customers
  • Coordinating and helping Sister companies to resolve issues/questions/topics related to the global accounts
  • Reporting : collecting management information form sister companies, consolidating and analyzing
  • Production planning & stock management for certain accounts in each country where we manufacture product
  • Follow sales versus forecast and last year and discuss with account if trend is different than anticipated
  • Analyze capacity firstly internally and thereafter with account e.g. in case expansion is required
  • Collect information across the group in preparation of customer visits/meetings
  • Follow tool built, samples and sample approval
  • Follow, analyze and assisting EUSD to develop and extend recycling deals
  • Keeping up-to-date with some technical / production aspects
  • Visiting customers and travelling to customers and sisters occassionally

What do we offer you

What can we offer you?

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  • A full time position
  • Working hours 08.30-17.00
  • Salary conditions depend on background and experience
  • 8% holiday allowance
  • International & dynamic work environment

Job Requirements

HBO or BA level (higher professional education)

  • Good knowledge of English and French both verbally and in writing
  • Preferably fluent in Dutch
  • Strong communicator with and ability to stimulate, create enthusiasm and persuade
  • Team player
  • Positive can do attitude, interested in people with an ability to develop strong lasting relationships
  • Knowledge of and experience with Microsoft office package and Exact is optional
  • Analytical capability
  • Interest to work internationally and with different cultures
  • Ability to meet and cope with deadlines and requests made at short notice
  • Willingness to travel from time to time for 2-3 days at a time occasionally
  • Flexibility in working hours / In case of important projects the willingness to work later than scheduled hours and also during travel periods

About the company

Our client is active in the fashion industry and operates on an international level. The position is for the Helmond office, where you will part of a team who is responsible for the Benelux market.
Interested? Please apply online below or send your cv to Roze Nieuwenhuis roze.nieuwenhuis@uniquemultilingual.com

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