Vacancy Customer Service Representative | English
Posted on September 6, 2026
Helmond
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a Customer Service Representative you will be the first point of contact for customers in the UK.
Your responsibilities include:
- Managing the order process flow
- Maintaining business relationships with customers
- Advising customers, if necessary together with Technical Support, when there are questions
- Co-ordinating logistics processes with internal and external parties
- Processing customer complaints
- Analyzing forecast demand against actual orders for all scheduling agreements and provide feedback to customers if needed
- Supporting sales with administrative tasks
What do we offer you
- Full time position in an international company
- A permanent position
- Salary indication starts with €2900,- gross per month depending on background and experience
- Additional benefits: 24 holidays per calendar year, 13 ADV days per year, reimbursement for commuting costs
Job Requirements
- Fluency in English is required, as you need to be able to understand all the different UK accents. At least an intermediate level of Dutch is required for internal communication.
- Previous work experience with the British market is required
- Able to work accurately and efficiently
- Technical affinity
- Pro-active and customer oriented attitude
- Proven experience in a similar position
- Team player
- You have to be able to multitask
About the company
A leading international company in system water quality whose products provide unique guarantee periods and save on time, energy and costs. Represented by an extensive network of selected importers in over 70 countries, it is a worldwide, customer-orientated organization that has its head office in the Netherlands and sales offices in Germany, UK, Belgium, India and China. Their North American and Canadian markets are served by their sister company in Chicago.
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