Vacancy | Customer Support | French English | Eindhoven

What exactly are you going to do For an international organisation in Eindhoven, we are looking for a Customer service associate that will be responsible for the French market. Your responsibilities include: Registering and processing incoming sales orders

Handling claims and taking appropriate actions by researching and resolving them regarding inaccurate and/or improper deliveries, damages and claims.

Supplying all required information and documents in respect to delivery, customs regulation and formalities, transportation/shipping and invoicing.

Informing the customers about prices, delivery times, content of the order and any other commercial or technical information.

Processing quotes based on sales or customer input.

What do we offer you Fulltime and long term position in a dynamic and international work environment. Interested? Please send your cv to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or for more information contact us at +0031(0)6248 172 41

Job Requirements We are looking for a candidate that meets the following requirements: Excellent communication skills in French and English (all at business level)

Knowledge of other languages is an advantage

At least 1 year experience in a customer service, sales support or logistics

Knowledge of shipping and export documents is an advantage

As the environment is fast-paced, a pro-active, independent and flexible attitude and a can-do mentality is required

Excellent MS Office skills