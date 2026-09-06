Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | Italian | Vlaardingen

Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | Italian | Vlaardingen

Posted on September 6, 2026
Vlaardingen
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you have excellent communication skills in Italian and do you strive for customer satisfaction? As a Customer Service Representative you are responsible for the day to day solving of customer claims, relating to pricing, quality issues, delivery problems, and handling errors.

Mainly you will be responsible for:

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  • Being the first point of contact to our customers and distributors
  • Handling orders via email, fax and telephone.
  • Billing invoices and creating credit memos.
  • Following up on procedures and preparing the orders for shipment
  • Contacting customers in regards to outstanding invoices and payments
  • Providing product information to customer and creating sales reports.
  • Monitoring the stock level in the sales office and delivery orders.
  • Archiving complaints on products.

What do we offer you

  • We offer a challenging position in an international team.
  • The salary indication will vary between € 2500-3000,- depending on experience and it is based on a full time position.
  • Starting date as soon as possible.

Job Requirements

  • Bachelor's degree
  • 2-3 years of experience in a similar position is a must
  • Fluency in English (oral and written)
  • (near) native Italian
  • Flexible, pro-active and positive attitude.

About the company

International growing company in Vlaardingen specialized in metal.

Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Wanga at 010-5032900

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