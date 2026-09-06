Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | Italian | Vlaardingen

What exactly are you going to do

Do you have excellent communication skills in Italian and do you strive for customer satisfaction? As a Customer Service Representative you are responsible for the day to day solving of customer claims, relating to pricing, quality issues, delivery problems, and handling errors.

Mainly you will be responsible for:

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