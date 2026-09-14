Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | German and English | Amsterdam (40 hours)

Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | German and English | Amsterdam (40 hours)

Posted on September 14, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 14, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you see yourself working in an international company where you are responsible for account- & order management, and solving the requests of customers? Do you have excellent language skills in German? And do you love to network and engage in relationship management? Then this is the job for you!

As a Customer Service Representative you:

  • Will be in charge of your own accounts;
  • will handle claims and requests from our customers;
  • will maintain daily contact with Logistics, Sales, Team Leader, Finance and other departments.

This is an operational backoffice position, no call- or contact-center. Our client is looking for someone with long-term ambitions!

What do we offer you

We offer a full-time, long-term position in an innovative and international company. Salary scale will vary in relation to experience.

Job Requirements

  • (near-)native level of German and fluent English;
  • Previous experience in SAP is a must;
  • Strong communicator, able to work under pressure in an operational environment, teamplayer;
  • Minimum educational level is vocational;
  • Minimum of 2 years experience in a similar (international) role.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you do not receive a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

An international company located in the Amsterdam area.

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