Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | German and English | Amsterdam (40 hours)

What exactly are you going to do

Do you see yourself working in an international company where you are responsible for account- & order management, and solving the requests of customers? Do you have excellent language skills in German? And do you love to network and engage in relationship management? Then this is the job for you!

As a Customer Service Representative you:

Will be in charge of your own accounts;

will handle claims and requests from our customers;

will maintain daily contact with Logistics, Sales, Team Leader, Finance and other departments.

This is an operational backoffice position, no call- or contact-center. Our client is looking for someone with long-term ambitions!