Respond to customer inquiries via phone and email, providing timely and effective solutions.

Create and manage support tickets in the system to track customer interactions and issues.

Guide clients in selecting and correctly installing products, ensuring optimal use and functionality.

Conduct training sessions for users on product features, including hands-on demonstrations of wiring and configuration.

Analyze reported issues and test products to verify functionality and troubleshoot potential defects.

Occasionally visit installation sites to assist installers or provide on-site training to end users.

As a Technical Support Specialist French speaking, you will play a pivotal role in assisting clients across the Wallonia region with technical inquiries related to products and the online management portal. Your expertise will contribute directly to customer satisfaction and the effective resolution of technical issues.Key Responsibilities