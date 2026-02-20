Sales Operations Representative
Posted on February 20, 2026
Amsterdam
English
About this role
Starting in Feb or March - ASAP!
Our client is seeking a Sales Operations Specialist who ensures a seamless customer journey from quotation to order and invoicing, while providing strong operational and administrative support to the sales team.
Operations Management
Process and manage order entry in SAP, confirm delivery dates, and proactively communicate order status updates to customers
Support warranty processes and coordinate return shipments in case of product recalls
Place weekly purchase orders for service parts and monitor follow-up
Track order progress and coordinate with internal stakeholders regarding account status, overdue payments, cancellations, or delivery issues
Manage inventory allocations in SAP
Handle first-level customer claims, provide solutions where possible, and maintain regular customer contact
Monitor outbound deliveries and proactively address logistics exceptions
Manage insurance and third-party logistics claims related to outbound shipments
Act as a support contact for fellow Sales Operations Specialists and assist with second-level claim handling
Internal Sales Support
Prepare special price quotations for small and standard projects within assigned regions or accounts
Respond to customer and prospect inquiries regarding pricing, documentation, lead times, and availability
Support lead qualification and creation of opportunities in the CRM system
Maintain accurate sales administration, including account master data and opportunity updates
Initiate and monitor customer onboarding processes
Prepare reports, review performance metrics, and identify improvement opportunities
Take on additional tasks and responsibilities as required
Requirements
Experience in sales operations, order management, supply chain, or customer support
Hands-on experience with SAP or a similar ERP system
Strong administrative and organizational skills
Customer-focused mindset with excellent communication skills
Ability to manage multiple priorities and work in a structured manner
Problem-solving skills and a proactive attitude
Experience working in an international environment is considered a plus
Salary
€3300-€3500 per month
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
