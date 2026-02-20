Sales Operations Representative

Starting in Feb or March - ASAP!

Our client is seeking a Sales Operations Specialist who ensures a seamless customer journey from quotation to order and invoicing, while providing strong operational and administrative support to the sales team.

Operations Management

Process and manage order entry in SAP, confirm delivery dates, and proactively communicate order status updates to customers

Support warranty processes and coordinate return shipments in case of product recalls

Place weekly purchase orders for service parts and monitor follow-up

Track order progress and coordinate with internal stakeholders regarding account status, overdue payments, cancellations, or delivery issues

Manage inventory allocations in SAP

Handle first-level customer claims, provide solutions where possible, and maintain regular customer contact

Monitor outbound deliveries and proactively address logistics exceptions

Manage insurance and third-party logistics claims related to outbound shipments

Act as a support contact for fellow Sales Operations Specialists and assist with second-level claim handling

Internal Sales Support

Prepare special price quotations for small and standard projects within assigned regions or accounts

Respond to customer and prospect inquiries regarding pricing, documentation, lead times, and availability

Support lead qualification and creation of opportunities in the CRM system

Maintain accurate sales administration, including account master data and opportunity updates

Initiate and monitor customer onboarding processes

Prepare reports, review performance metrics, and identify improvement opportunities

Take on additional tasks and responsibilities as required