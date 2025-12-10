Process Engineer

About this role

Do you have experience in engineering and speak English? Join a dynamic company in Waalwijk as a Process Engineer and help optimize the business. If you're detail-oriented and eager for success, we’d love to hear from you!

what we offer
  • 2850 - 5100 € a month depending on experience
  • 1 year contract with the possibility to extend
  • Performance based: Up to 2 months bonus
  • 24 days vacation & up to 15% salary increase.
  • 5 days on-site. Travel reimbursement (max 303€)
  • Continued learning. Get assigned two mentors
who are you

Who are you as a successful candidate for the Process Engineer role:

  • Project/Logistics Experience: Practical experience in project delivery or logistics planning.
  • Manufacturing Systems Proficiency: Familiarity with MES and manufacturing system logic.
  • Analytical & Software Skills: Proficient in office software and problem-solving using quality engineering techniques.
  • Engineering Degree: Bachelor's degree in a relevant engineering field.
  • Manufacturing Process Knowledge: Understanding of final assembly, PTO/ATO, and order manufacturing.
what will you do

As Process Engineer you will:

  • Optimize production processes for efficiency, quality, and cost-effectiveness.
  • Develop and enhance packaging and logistics technologies, including automation and standardization.
  • Manage and standardize customer customization requests, delivering timely and effective manufacturing solutions.
  • Drive innovation in packaging and logistics, through research, planning, and digitization projects to improve competitiveness.
where will you work

This company is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. They have 207,000 employees and operate in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world. They are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Their products and solutions include wireless network products, core network products, network products, applications and software, terminals, as well as digital power.

This company's regional distribution centers in Europe are located in Hungary and in the Netherlands, delivering timely, customized products to more than 40 countries in EU, Central Asia and North African countries.

job application

Are you excited about this process engineer opportunity, and can't you wait to learn more about it? Apply with your English CV below. I can't wait to meet you!

Randstad Multilingual Recruitment | English | Amsterdam

Uiteraard staat deze vacature open voor iedereen die zich hierin herkent.

