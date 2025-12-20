Operations Support
About this role
The Operation Accelerator ensures smooth and efficient day-to-day operations by offering administrative and organizational support. The Operations Accelerator is responsible for aligning the daily operations internally across departments and handling customer contact when needed. Additionally, the Operations Accelerator acts as a liaison between the Operations team and the sales department.
- Completing administrational tasks, like filling in forms, creating labels for packages, checking sales orders, and updating sheets
- Checking sales orders
- Arranging pickups for couriers
- Processing repair orders and providing internal departments and customers with information by mail or phone
Requirements
Here's the identikit of the next Operations Accelerator:
- You have an associate degree (MBO)
- You have 1-2 years of experience in an administrative role
- You speak excellent English
- You are available 40 hours a week;
- You are accurate, efficient, well-organized, and stress resistant
- You live in a commutable distance from Nijmegen (the Netherlands) already and have a valid work permit in place (if needed)
Salary
€2800-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is an independent IT hardware and services reseller headquartered in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. They buy and sell IT equipment and IT services and operate in more than 80 countries worldwide. If you are looking for a challenging yet fun environment with opportunities to continuously learn and improve, you're in the right place.
