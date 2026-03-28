Dutch Speaking Customer Service Team Leader 

Manage complex customer enquiries, complaints, and escalations across phone, email, chat, and digital channels.

Ensure timely, accurate, and empathetic resolution of customer cases.

Act as the subject matter expert for Dutch-speaking customers, delivering best in class service.

Support the Team Manager in monitoring performance, productivity, and service quality.

Provide on-the-job coaching, feedback, and support to team members.

Lead by example in handling difficult calls, conflict situations, and sensitive customer interactions.

Contribute to scheduling, workflow organisation, and other day-to-day operational tasks.

Drive performance metrics and KPIs

Identify patterns in customer issues and propose improvements to reduce repeat calls and enhance the overall experience.

Maintain accurate documentation and ensure all interactions comply with internal standards and regulatory requirements.

Support new employee onboarding and training activities as needed.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams (Quality, Training, Product, Claims, Operations) to ensure seamless customer journeys.

Act as a liaison between customer operations and senior management for insight reporting and service improvements.

Participate in process reviews and contribute ideas for operational efficiency.

Fluent Dutch (C2 native-level) – both written and spoken

4+ years of hands-on experience in a call centre or contact centre environment

Previous experience as a Team Leader or in a team management/lead role within a contact centre

Strong communication and conflict-resolution skills

Ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment

Excellent problem-solving ability and attention to detail

Comfortable working with CRM tools, ticketing systems, and telephony platforms

Self driven and committed to hit targets

Experience in insurance, telecom, financial services, or other regulated industries

Coaching, mentoring, or training experience

Experience managing escalations and handling VIP or high-complexity accounts

A passion for customer experience and continuous improvement

3300 euros per month

Opportunities for professional growth within a global organization

A collaborative, inclusive, people-first culture

Training, coaching, and development pathways

Hybrid or remote work options depending on location

Comprehensive benefits package (varies by country)

Dutch Speaking Customer Service Team LeaderLocation: Amsterdam (Hybrid)Department: Customer OperationsEmployment Type: Full-Time (38 hours across 7 days)As a Customer Service Team Leader, you will act as a go to expert for complex customer enquiries, escalations, and operational processes within the Dutch-speaking market. You will support team performance, lead up to 6 agents (from multiple nationalities), and ensure service excellence across all communication channels. Leveraging your contact centre background and your previous leadership experience, you will play a key role in driving operational quality and fostering a professional, supportive team culture.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.