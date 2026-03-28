Dutch Speaking Customer Service Team Leader
Posted on March 28, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
38 hours across 7 days
Posted on March 28, 2026
About this role
Dutch Speaking Customer Service Team Leader
Location: Amsterdam (Hybrid)
Department: Customer Operations
Employment Type: Full-Time (38 hours across 7 days)
Role Summary:
As a Customer Service Team Leader, you will act as a go to expert for complex customer enquiries, escalations, and operational processes within the Dutch-speaking market. You will support team performance, lead up to 6 agents (from multiple nationalities), and ensure service excellence across all communication channels. Leveraging your contact centre background and your previous leadership experience, you will play a key role in driving operational quality and fostering a professional, supportive team culture.
Key Responsibilities:
Customer Interaction & Case Handling
Quality, Performance & Leadership
Process Excellence
Stakeholder Collaboration
Required Qualifications & Skills:
Preferred Qualifications
What We Offer:
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Location: Amsterdam (Hybrid)
Department: Customer Operations
Employment Type: Full-Time (38 hours across 7 days)
Role Summary:
As a Customer Service Team Leader, you will act as a go to expert for complex customer enquiries, escalations, and operational processes within the Dutch-speaking market. You will support team performance, lead up to 6 agents (from multiple nationalities), and ensure service excellence across all communication channels. Leveraging your contact centre background and your previous leadership experience, you will play a key role in driving operational quality and fostering a professional, supportive team culture.
Key Responsibilities:
Customer Interaction & Case Handling
- Manage complex customer enquiries, complaints, and escalations across phone, email, chat, and digital channels.
- Ensure timely, accurate, and empathetic resolution of customer cases.
- Act as the subject matter expert for Dutch-speaking customers, delivering best in class service.
Quality, Performance & Leadership
- Support the Team Manager in monitoring performance, productivity, and service quality.
- Provide on-the-job coaching, feedback, and support to team members.
- Lead by example in handling difficult calls, conflict situations, and sensitive customer interactions.
- Contribute to scheduling, workflow organisation, and other day-to-day operational tasks.
- Drive performance metrics and KPIs
Process Excellence
- Identify patterns in customer issues and propose improvements to reduce repeat calls and enhance the overall experience.
- Maintain accurate documentation and ensure all interactions comply with internal standards and regulatory requirements.
- Support new employee onboarding and training activities as needed.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams (Quality, Training, Product, Claims, Operations) to ensure seamless customer journeys.
Stakeholder Collaboration
- Act as a liaison between customer operations and senior management for insight reporting and service improvements.
- Participate in process reviews and contribute ideas for operational efficiency.
Required Qualifications & Skills:
- Fluent Dutch (C2 native-level) – both written and spoken
- 4+ years of hands-on experience in a call centre or contact centre environment
- Previous experience as a Team Leader or in a team management/lead role within a contact centre
- Strong communication and conflict-resolution skills
- Ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent problem-solving ability and attention to detail
- Comfortable working with CRM tools, ticketing systems, and telephony platforms
- Self driven and committed to hit targets
Preferred Qualifications
- Experience in insurance, telecom, financial services, or other regulated industries
- Coaching, mentoring, or training experience
- Experience managing escalations and handling VIP or high-complexity accounts
- A passion for customer experience and continuous improvement
What We Offer:
- 3300 euros per month
- Opportunities for professional growth within a global organization
- A collaborative, inclusive, people-first culture
- Training, coaching, and development pathways
- Hybrid or remote work options depending on location
- Comprehensive benefits package (varies by country)
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Dutch speaking, Customer Service, Insurance, Call Centre, Customer Support, Team Leadership, KPIs, Team Management, Stakeholder Liaison, Reporting
Salary
£3300 per month
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