Customer Support Agent | Dutch & Italian
About this role
Are you equally comfortable in Italian and Dutch, and looking for a role where you can make your mark on something being built from the ground up? We are looking for a Customer Support Agent on behalf of our client, a Dutch e-commerce shipping platform, which is currently expanding into Southern Europe.
Key Responsibilities
Day-to-Day Customer Support
- Handle first-line customer enquiries via email, chat, and phone in both Italian and Dutch
- Resolve questions related to shipping, platform functionality, and invoicing accurately and within agreed timeframes
- Follow up proactively on open issues and keep customers informed throughout the process
- Support new Italian customers through onboarding and initial platform adoption as the customer base grows
- Contribute to Dutch customer cases during periods where Italian volume is lower
Building Support Infrastructure for a New Market
- Develop FAQs, help articles, and response templates for the Italian market, working closely with the Italian Sales Manager
- Document support processes for customer onboarding, incident handling, and escalations specific to the Italian market
- Set up and optimise CRM workflows for ticket management and issue tracking
Cross-Team Collaboration
- Coordinate with the Italy Sales Manager on Italian customer needs and processes
- Work with the Customer Success Manager in Hoofddorp for Dutch customer cases and day-to-day coverage
- Feed customer insights back to internal stakeholders in Sales, Marketing, and the product team
- Assist in testing new platform features and flag usability issues from a customer-facing perspective
Qualifications & Skills
- Near-native fluency in both Italian and Dutch, written and spoken. Fluency in English
- A proactive, open, and socially oriented personality
- Customer-focused mindset, patient, solution-oriented, and consistent in follow-through
- Prior experience in a customer support, customer success, or service-oriented role is preferred
- A process-oriented approach: comfortable documenting workflows, building templates, and improving how things are done
- Working knowledge of Salesforce or a comparable CRM or ticketing system is a plus
What We Offer
- Yearly gross salary starting at 35.500€, excluding the 8% holiday allowance.
- 28 vacation days per year (full-time)
- Solid pension plan
- Transportation reimbursement for both public transport and private car use
- Subsidised lunch at €1 gross per day for a fully served meal at the office
- Free on-site parking
- Shift-based working hours, Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 19:00 (e.g. 08:00–17:00 or 10:00–19:00)
- First 6 months fully office-based in Hoofddorp; hybrid working introduced after that (1–2 days WFH depending on contract hours)
- 7-month contract directly with the client, followed by a 1-year extension, followed by a permanent contract depending on performance
- 32–40 hours per week
- Informal, non-hierarchical culture backed by a well-resourced parent organisation, with the pace and autonomy of a growth-stage company
Interested? Feel free to apply!
Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.
The post Customer Support Agent | Dutch & Italian appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.
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