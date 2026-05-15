Customer Support Agent | Dutch & Italian

Are you equally comfortable in Italian and Dutch, and looking for a role where you can make your mark on something being built from the ground up? We are looking for a Customer Support Agent on behalf of our client, a Dutch e-commerce shipping platform, which is currently expanding into Southern Europe.

Key Responsibilities

Day-to-Day Customer Support

Handle first-line customer enquiries via email, chat, and phone in both Italian and Dutch

Resolve questions related to shipping, platform functionality, and invoicing accurately and within agreed timeframes

Follow up proactively on open issues and keep customers informed throughout the process

Support new Italian customers through onboarding and initial platform adoption as the customer base grows

Contribute to Dutch customer cases during periods where Italian volume is lower

Building Support Infrastructure for a New Market

Develop FAQs, help articles, and response templates for the Italian market, working closely with the Italian Sales Manager

Document support processes for customer onboarding, incident handling, and escalations specific to the Italian market

Set up and optimise CRM workflows for ticket management and issue tracking

Cross-Team Collaboration

Coordinate with the Italy Sales Manager on Italian customer needs and processes

Work with the Customer Success Manager in Hoofddorp for Dutch customer cases and day-to-day coverage

Feed customer insights back to internal stakeholders in Sales, Marketing, and the product team

Assist in testing new platform features and flag usability issues from a customer-facing perspective

Qualifications & Skills

Near-native fluency in both Italian and Dutch , written and spoken. Fluency in English

, written and spoken. Fluency in English A proactive, open, and socially oriented personality

Customer-focused mindset, patient, solution-oriented, and consistent in follow-through

Prior experience in a customer support, customer success, or service-oriented role is preferred

A process-oriented approach: comfortable documenting workflows, building templates, and improving how things are done

Working knowledge of Salesforce or a comparable CRM or ticketing system is a plus

What We Offer

Yearly gross salary starting at 35.500€, excluding the 8% holiday allowance.

28 vacation days per year (full-time)

Solid pension plan

Transportation reimbursement for both public transport and private car use

Subsidised lunch at €1 gross per day for a fully served meal at the office

Free on-site parking

Shift-based working hours, Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 19:00 (e.g. 08:00–17:00 or 10:00–19:00)

First 6 months fully office-based in Hoofddorp; hybrid working introduced after that (1–2 days WFH depending on contract hours)

7-month contract directly with the client, followed by a 1-year extension, followed by a permanent contract depending on performance

32–40 hours per week

Informal, non-hierarchical culture backed by a well-resourced parent organisation, with the pace and autonomy of a growth-stage company

Interested? Feel free to apply!

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

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