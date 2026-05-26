Customer Service Representative | Benelux | Venray Area

Customer Service Representative | Benelux | Venray Area

Posted on May 26, 2026
Venray
Dutch, English
Posted on May 26, 2026

About this role

Our client is an internationally operating company in the field of logistics and transportation in the Venray area.The customer service representative will be the first point of contact for the customer to support them and add value to their customers' experience.




  • You will operate with your team in an MBU way of working in line with the values and strategy.

  • You take care of the daily incoming orders and calls and register all these contact moments in the CRM system.

  • You act on customer complaints and follow up actively and accurately with a problem-solving mindset and follow up with the customer on a resolution.

  • You serve as the primary contact for customers for product and sales information; liaise with various internal departments on stock and financial issues.

  • Actively call customers on overdue invoices and work on a solution to collect the overdues.

  • You will operate with your team in a small business unit way of working; in line with the company's values and strategy.

  • Some more generic office tasks will be involved as well.

  • Will participate or lead improvement activities which will impact the customer and drive efficiency.




  • MBO/HBO education (obtained through education or through work experience)

  • Dutch native or near-native language skills; English excellent

  • 2-3 years of work experience in a similar role (preferably B2B experience)

  • Strong problem solving and anticipation skills

  • Well-organised and good prioritizing tasks

  • Multitasking and flexible; stress-resistant and comfortable in dynamic and fast-paced environment

  • Strong team player

  • Decisive, hands-on and a pro-active personality

  • Available full time (working hours between 8.00 am and 6.00 pm)

  • Excellent MSOffice, Excel and Outlook skills and experience with ERP

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