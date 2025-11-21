Account Manager - German - Noord-Holland

Amsterdam
English, German
About this role

Our client is an international and established distributor of raw materials to various industries such as the agro business, pharmaceutical and food industry. Our client is located in the area of Enkhuizen. Due to expansion of the business our client is looking for a sales driven Account Manager with German skills to join their team.



Responsibilities/Tasks



In this dynamic role, you are the driving force to develop new opportunities with both existing and new clients in a variety of industries. . You are part of an enthusiastic team, with a professional no-nonsense approach. This role offers you both freedom and responsibility. Your varied tasks will include:



  • Responsible for sales to existing customers and the development of new customers.

  • Regular travel to visit clients on the German market

  • Working with the commercial and product manager to develop sales strategies based on market developments/trends.

  • Preparing and sending quotations.

  • Visiting customers/leads/exhibitions (+/- 40% of the time).

  • Monitoring your own sales targets as set in the budget

  • Ensure compliance with all quality standards



Requirements




  • HBO level of education

  • Relevant sales experience

  • Insight into customer requirements and market dynamics

  • Excellent communication and organizational skills

  • The ability to adapt to new and changing circumstances and a flexible, proactive approach

  • Knowledge of the German language; fluent English language skills required and Dutch preferred.

  • The willingness to actively visit customers within Europe for 40% of the time




Additional information



You will be part of a no-nonsense organization. Within our successful team, we pursue mutual growth and your input is highly valued. Furthermore, you can count on:



  • Career advancement opportunities based on your ambitions

  • Training and development

  • A competitive salary, premium-free pension, and a commission scheme

  • A company car, laptop, and phone

  • A dedicated and enthusiastic team

