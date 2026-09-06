Vacancy | Facility Manager - Receptionist | English and Dutch | 16 hours per week | Amersfoort area

We are looking for a part-time receptionist / facility manager for one of our international clients in the Amersfoort area. Are you looking for a job for two days a week in a young, dynamic and sporty company? Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you! In this diverse role you will be responsible for receptionist tasks such as attending to visitors, responding to phone calls and emails in both Dutch and English. Furthermore, you are responsible for maintaining the facilities, such as taking care of the daily communal breakfast and lunch. You are a spider-in-the-web that is in touch with all colleagues from the other departments. The colleagues see you as one of the team and cannot wait to welcome you!

Job Requirements

Please only apply for this role if you :

are available 2 days per week;

have previous experience as a receptionist;

Speak both (near-) native Dutch and excellent English;

Other languages are a plus as the company operates worldwide;

Love a diverse and hands-on role;

Are detail-oriented;

Have previous experience at invoicing bills;

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.