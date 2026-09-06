Vacancy | Receptionist | English | temporary holiday cover | Amersfoort area

What exactly are you going to do

We are looking for a temporary receptionist / facility manager for one of our international clients in the Amersfoort area. Are you looking for a temporary job in a young, dynamic and sporty company? Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you! This position is a holiday replacement from the 7th of September until the 3rd of October. In this diverse role you will be responsible for receptionist tasks such as attending to visitors, responding to phone calls and emails in English. Furthermore, you are responsible for maintaining the facilities, such as taking care of the daily communal breakfast and lunch. You are a spider-in-the-web that is in touch with all colleagues from the other departments. The colleagues see you as one of the team and cannot wait to welcome you!