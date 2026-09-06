Vacancy | Receptionist | English | temporary holiday cover | Amersfoort area
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
We are looking for a temporary receptionist / facility manager for one of our international clients in the Amersfoort area. Are you looking for a temporary job in a young, dynamic and sporty company? Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you! This position is a holiday replacement from the 7th of September until the 3rd of October. In this diverse role you will be responsible for receptionist tasks such as attending to visitors, responding to phone calls and emails in English. Furthermore, you are responsible for maintaining the facilities, such as taking care of the daily communal breakfast and lunch. You are a spider-in-the-web that is in touch with all colleagues from the other departments. The colleagues see you as one of the team and cannot wait to welcome you!
What do we offer you
We offer you:
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- a dynamic and young work environment;
- be part of an exciting team;
- flexibility in your work;
Job Requirements
Please only apply for this role if you :
- are available full time from the 7th of September - 3rd of October;
- have previous experience as a receptionist;
- Speak excellent English;
- Other languages are a plus as the company operates worldwide;
- Love a diverse and hands-on role;
- Are detail-oriented;
About the company
Our client is a specialised company in their field. Their European headquarters are located near Amersfoort.